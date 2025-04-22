A road rage incident in East Bengaluru involving an Indian Air Force couple and a biker turned into a language controversy after the Wing Commander alleged he was abused in Kannada and assaulted without provocation.

Bengaluru: A road rage incident in East Bengaluru involving a motorcyclist and an Indian Air Force (IAF) couple escalated into a language dispute on Monday. The Wing Commander, who was traveling by car with his wife at the time, claimed that the biker verbally abused him in Kannada and then attacked him without any provocation.

The bleeding Wing Commander commented: "This is what Karnataka has become. I believed in Kannada, but seeing the truth of the main heartland Karnataka, I could not believe it. God help us."

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose shared a video stating, "God gave me the power not to retaliate."

Wing Commander Shiladitya Bose’s video sparked sharp reactions online, with many netizens criticizing Kannada-speaking residents of Bengaluru for allegedly targeting non-locals. However, before the city’s image could take a further hit, police stepped in and arrested the biker—who claimed he was the real victim and had been severely assaulted.

Upon reviewing CCTV footage from multiple angles, authorities uncovered a startling twist: it was Bose who was seen attacking the biker, throwing him to the ground after a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation.

Deputy commissioner of police (Bengaluru East) D Devaraj said: "We want to make it clear that this is not a case related to any language or region. From the facts and evidence collated, this is a clear cut case of road rage which we see every day in Bengaluru."

The intense incident took place around 6:20 am on Monday, when Wing Commander Bose and his wife, Squadron Leader Madhumita Dutta—residents of the DRDO Phase-1 Township in CV Raman Nagar—were en route to Old Madras Road. Bose was heading to the airport for a flight to Kolkata, while Madhumita, who is affiliated with the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), accompanied him.

In her complaint filed with the Baiyappanahalli police, Madhumita mentioned that she was on her way to drop her husband off when a speeding bike (bearing registration number KA53-EA528) nearly collided with their car.