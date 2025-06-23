Israel Defense Forces has confirmed it struck key Iranian military and intelligence targets in Tehran, including IRGC command centres, Fordow nuclear facility, and the notorious Evin prison.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Monday that it carried out powerful daytime airstrikes on several military and intelligence targets in Iran. The targets were mostly located in and around Tehran and included some of the most sensitive Iranian security installations.

In a post on X, the IDF said its strikes focused on command centres and assets belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s internal security forces.

List of targets struck in Iran

According to the IDF, the following were among the targets hit:

Command centres and military assets of the IRGC and internal security forces

Basij Headquarters, one of the IRGC’s main power bases that enforces Islamic law and monitors civilian activity

Alborz Corps, which oversees military operations in the Tehran region

Thar-Allah Command Center, responsible for defending Tehran from security threats

Sayyed al-Shuhada Corps, tasked with homeland defense and suppressing unrest

General Intelligence Directorate, which supervises internal security personnel and manages media surveillance

Strike on Fordow nuclear site and Evin prison

Iranian state media also confirmed that Israel launched another airstrike on the Fordow nuclear facility, a highly fortified site south of Tehran. A spokesperson from Qom province’s crisis response team told Tasnim News Agency that the facility was attacked again on Monday.

In a separate strike, the gate of Tehran’s notorious Evin prison, a facility known for holding political prisoners and dissidents, was also hit. Israeli media called this one of the most symbolic and powerful strikes so far on the Iranian capital.

Power outages in northern Tehran

Following the attacks, power supply was disrupted in northern parts of Tehran. However, by Monday evening, electricity was fully restored, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency, citing the regional power company.

Nine Revolutionary Guards killed in Yazd strike

Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that at least nine IRGC members were killed in earlier Israeli strikes on two military centres in Yazd. Seven of the dead were regular IRGC personnel, while two were conscripts. Several others were reportedly injured.

The IRGC issued a statement blaming “the barbaric Zionist regime” for the attack. Israeli sources have not commented on the Yazd strikes.