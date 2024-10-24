Bengaluru rains: DCM DK Shivakumar announces Rs 10,000 compensation for affected residents

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar announced Rs 10,000 compensation for households affected by rainwater flooding in Bengaluru. He directed authorities to clear Rajakaluve encroachments and assured temporary shelter for displaced residents. Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda highlighted ongoing lake cleaning and desilting efforts.

Bengaluru rains DCM DK Shivakumar announces Rs 10000 compensation for affected residents vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 9:38 AM IST

Karnataka’s Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced compensation of Rs 10,000 for each household impacted by rainwater flooding their homes. The DCM also directed authorities to immediately clear the encroachments on Rajakaluves (stormwater drains), which have been contributing to the flood-like situations in Bengaluru.

During his visit to several flood-affected areas on Wednesday, Shivakumar inspected the ongoing relief efforts and assured residents that temporary shelters and meals would be provided for those displaced by the floods. The areas he visited included Kendriya Vihara Apartment in Yelahanka, Marianna Palya in Byatarayanapura, and Sri Sai Layout in KR Puram. He discussed the situation with members of apartment resident associations and assured them that prompt action would be taken to address their concerns.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who accompanied the DCM, emphasized the ongoing work to clear and clean the Rajakaluves. He said that lake cleaning and desilting operations would be undertaken with the help of funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Gowda also mentioned that a meeting of the lake management committee would be held soon to further review these efforts.

Rajakaluve encroachment clearance ordered 

Shivakumar expressed concern over private individuals obtaining court injunctions to prevent the removal of encroachments along the Rajakaluves. He made it clear that such injunctions cannot be allowed to delay action during emergencies like the ongoing floods. Under existing laws, the government can proceed with encroachment clearance in such cases.

The DCM directed the District Collector to issue orders under flood management provisions to ensure the removal of all obstructions immediately. He also instructed officials from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) to commence the encroachment clearance operations without delay.

