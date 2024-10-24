Bengaluru rains: Massive traffic jam on Electronic City flyover forces techies to ditch cab, walk home (WATCH)

Heavy rains in Bengaluru caused a massive traffic jam on the Electronic City flyover, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Waterlogging at key points led to a three-hour gridlock. Frustrated tech employees abandoned cabs, walking home, while netizens expressed outrage on social media.

First Published Oct 24, 2024, 8:37 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 24, 2024, 9:14 AM IST

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening led to a massive traffic jam on the Electronic City flyover, leaving commuters stranded for hours. The congestion was triggered by waterlogging at key entry and exit points of the flyover, especially near the Silk Board junction, bringing traffic to a standstill for nearly three hours.

The traffic pile-up stretched from Bommanahalli to Electronic City, a major route connecting Bengaluru's IT hub. Many commuters, frustrated with the delay, were forced to step out of their vehicles and walk home, as the rain continued to worsen the situation.

Techies ditch cabs, walk home

Several tech employees, unable to bear the long wait, decided to ditch their company cabs and walk home. Passengers reported being stuck for more than two hours, with no signs of movement. A woman commuter shared her ordeal on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, saying, "Completely jammed for the past 1.5 hours on the Electronic City flyover. I should have been home by now, but we are still stuck here. Many employees have started walking back."

Another commuter tweeted, "On the E-City flyover towards Silk Board for the last 20 minutes without moving an inch. Looks like a waterlogging issue ahead, so slow movement. Plan your travel accordingly."

Waterlogging shuts down part of the flyover

The Bengaluru traffic police were forced to shut down one side of the Electronic City flyover due to waterlogging at Roopena Agrahara. Officials announced that the city-bound lane was closed, while the outgoing lane stayed operational. This closure caused severe traffic congestion, stranding thousands of vehicles on and under the flyover.

Videos shared online showed long queues of vehicles under and over the flyover, sparking widespread outrage among netizens. People took to social media to vent their frustration, blaming the authorities for poor traffic management and inadequate drainage infrastructure.

Netizens react

Social media was flooded with posts expressing commuters' anger. One user wrote, "Thousands of people got off their company vehicles and walked home after being stranded for hours on the Electronic City flyover. Shockingly, this happens every time it rains."

Another tweet read, "Bengaluru traffic is always bad, but today it’s beyond terrible. Stuck on the flyover for almost three hours. This city needs better drainage systems."

The incident highlights the recurring issues of waterlogging and traffic mismanagement during the monsoon season in Bengaluru. Commuters have called for improved drainage systems and better traffic regulation to prevent such gridlock in the future. Until the situation improves, motorists have been advised to avoid the route or delay their travel to avoid being stuck in the chaos.

