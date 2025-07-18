The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts for heavy rainfall in 14 Karnataka districts, including Bengaluru, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi. Rivers are overflowing, and holidays were declared for schools in some regions.

Bengaluru: The Meteorological Department has issued orange and yellow alerts, forecasting heavy rainfall in 14 districts, covering Bengaluru, the coastal belt, and the Malnad region, over the next two days. Monsoon winds have become active again in Karnataka, resulting in significant rainfall in the coastal, Malnad, and south interior districts.

Alerts Issued for Multiple Regions

An orange alert has been issued for Malnad districts such as Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, and Kodagu, while a yellow alert covers Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Shivamogga, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Chikkaballapura, and Chamarajanagar.

Orange alerts will also be in effect for coastal districts starting July 19, while yellow alerts have been issued for Malnad districts from the same day.

Heavy Rains Recorded Across Coastal Areas

The Meteorological Department has predicted continued rainfall across south and north interior Karnataka for the coming week. In the last 24 hours, Mulki received the highest rainfall at 30 cm. Other significant rainfall figures include:

Mangaluru Airport and Shaktinagar – 21 cm each

Mani – 19 cm

Manki – 18 cm

Mangaluru – 17 cm

Sulya – 16 cm

Puttur – 15 cm

Kota and Bantwal – 14 cm each

Karwar – 12 cm

Udupi, Shirali, Karkala, and Bhagamandala – 11 cm each

Kundapura – 10 cm

Moodbidri and Agumbe – 9 cm each

Monsoon Revives, Rivers Overflow in Several Districts

The revitalised monsoon has brought heavy rainfall to Sringeri in Shivamogga district, causing rivers to overflow. Due to the forecast of continued rain, schools have been closed in some taluks of Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi.

In Uttara Kannada, a sudden surge in water flow left tourists stranded near a waterfall in Yellapura.

Rivers Cross Danger Mark, Landslides Reported

Heavy rains on Tuesday night caused the Tunga, Nandini, and Nalini rivers to flow above danger levels. Landslides and mudslides have occurred in areas along the Sringeri–Mangaluru National Highway, where road widening work is underway. Several houses have collapsed or are under threat due to weakened soil.

Holidays Declared for Schools in Rain-Hit Regions

As a precautionary measure:

Anganwadis, primary, and high schools in Udupi district and Bantwal taluk (Dakshina Kannada) have been shut.

Pre-university colleges in Kodagu have also been granted a holiday.