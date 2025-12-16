An IT professional in Bengaluru lost nearly ₹2 crore after cybercriminals posing as police threatened her with a ‘digital arrest’. Terrified, she sold her flat and properties before realising she had fallen victim to an online scam.

Bengaluru has witnessed yet another alarming case highlighting the rise in cybercrime, with an educated IT professional falling prey to a scam known as “digital arrest”. Cybercriminals allegedly threatened the woman by posing as law enforcement officials, forcing her to sell her properties and transfer nearly ₹2 crore to their accounts. The incident once again underscores that even well-informed and educated individuals are increasingly being targeted by cyber fraudsters in the city.

A case has been registered at the Whitefield CEN (Cyber Crime) police station, and an investigation is currently underway.

Fraudsters Posed as Courier Staff and Police

The victim has been identified as Babita Das, a resident of Vignana Nagar in New Thippasandra, Bengaluru. Babita, an IT employee, lives with her 10-year-old son.

According to the police complaint, the ordeal began a few months ago when she received a call from individuals claiming to be from a courier service. Soon after, the callers introduced themselves as Mumbai police officers and began issuing threats. They told her that she was under investigation and would be arrested immediately unless she followed their instructions.

The fraudsters demanded that she install a mobile application and transfer money into accounts specified by them. To intensify the pressure, they allegedly threatened her by claiming that her son’s life would be in danger if she did not comply.

Properties Sold Under Fear of ‘Digital Arrest’

Terrified by the threats and believing the callers to be genuine police officials, Babita Das reportedly sold her properties to arrange the demanded money. She sold two sites in Malur at nearly half their market value and also sold her flat in Vignana Nagar.

In addition, she took a loan from a private bank and transferred the funds to the fraudsters. In total, she lost around ₹2 crore in multiple transactions before realising that she had been cheated.

Case Registered, Police Launch Investigation

After realising that she had fallen victim to cyber fraud, Babita Das approached the cyber crime police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered at the Whitefield CEN police station, and police teams have launched an investigation to trace and arrest the accused.

Police Warn Public Against ‘Digital Arrest’ Scams

Commenting on the incident, Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Parashuram said the fraudsters had extorted money by threatening the victim with a so-called “digital arrest”.

“No police officer will arrest anyone by making them sit in a room or declare an arrest through a video call. Such incidents are increasing in Bengaluru. People should not be afraid of such threats,” he said.

He urged citizens to remain cautious and immediately report such calls by dialling the national cybercrime helpline 1930.

“If anyone receives such threatening calls, they should immediately call 1930 and inform the police,” the DCP added.