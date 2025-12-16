A man in Bengaluru died on the road after suffering a heart attack, despite his wife’s desperate pleas for help. Passers-by failed to stop, raising concerns over public apathy and the lack of bystander intervention in emergencies.

In a tragic incident that has shocked the city, a 34-year-old man died on the road after suffering a heart attack, despite his wife’s desperate pleas for help. The incident, which took place on December 13 in Kadirenahalli near Banashankari, has once again raised concerns over public apathy and the lack of bystander intervention in Bengaluru. Residents say fear of crime and safety concerns often prevent people from offering assistance during emergencies, sometimes with fatal consequences.

Incident Highlights Growing Public Apathy

Such incidents, especially during late hours, are becoming increasingly common in the city. Many residents hesitate to help during medical emergencies due to fear of crime, potential legal complications, or personal safety. The absence of clear assurance or immediate support systems often discourages bystanders from stepping in, even in life-or-death situations.

Heart Attack on Banashankari Road

The victim, a 34-year-old IT professional, was travelling on a two-wheeler with his wife when he suffered a severe cardiac arrest and collapsed on the road. According to preliminary reports, he had experienced mild chest discomfort at home earlier that day. Unable to get an ambulance promptly, the couple decided to head to the hospital on a bike.

Wife’s Pleas Go Unanswered

While en route, the man collapsed completely and struggled on the road. His wife waved down passing cars, two-wheelers, and goods vehicles, urgently pleading for help. Despite her visible distress and repeated cries, no one stopped to assist, and immediate medical attention did not arrive.

Man Dies on the Spot

With no help forthcoming, the man succumbed to the heart attack on the road. The tragic delay in receiving emergency care proved fatal, leaving his wife traumatised and the local community in shock.

Questions Raised About Humanity and Safety

The incident has highlighted the growing concern over public indifference in Bengaluru, particularly at night. While fear of crime and legal repercussions are often cited as reasons for inaction, critics argue that such indifference can cost lives.

Residents and civic groups are urging greater public awareness, legal protection for Good Samaritans, and faster emergency response systems to ensure that individuals in distress receive timely help.