Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation

    Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga said two more bodies were recovered from the debris on Tuesday night after an intense search operation.

    Mizoram quarry accident: Death toll reaches 10; PM Modi announces compensation AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

    Officials on Wednesday (November 16) recovered two more bodies from the debris of a stone quarry that collapsed in south Mizoram's Hnahthial district, raising the death toll to 10. With this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences for the tragedy and announced compensation for the deceased and injured.

    In a tweet, PMO  said, "My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the tragic stone quarry collapse in Mizoram. Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh would be given from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000."

    Also read: Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category

    On Monday, a total of 12 people were confirmed to have been trapped after the stone quarry caved in at Maudarh village, about 23 km from Hnahthial town. According to the district administration, the incident occurred at around 2:40 pm on Monday when the workers were working at the site.

    Hnahthial district deputy commissioner R Lalremsanga said two more bodies were recovered from the debris on Tuesday night after an intense search operation.

    With the new recoveries, 10 out 12 people trapped under the debris of the stone quarry collapse have been recovered, he said. The official said the search for the remaining two missing persons is still on. Of the 10 victims, five hailed from West Bengal, two each from Jharkhand and neighbouring Assam and one from south Mizoram’s Lunglei district, he said.

    Also read: Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    The eight victims, whose bodies have been recovered on Tuesday, were brought to Aizawl Civil Hospital on the intervening night between Tuesday and Wednesday for embalming and packaging.

    According to various reports, seven bodies will be sent by flights to their respective villages in West Bengal and Jharkhand and the body of an Assam's resident will be sent by road to Silchar on Wednesday.

    ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, a construction company, which employed the workers, have arranged transportation for the bodies of the victims, it said.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2022, 11:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category AJR

    Delhi's air pollution level improves, AQI now falls under 'moderate' category

    24 hours car inspection drive on Mumbai-Pune expressway to commence on December 1; check details - adt

    24 hours car inspection drive on Mumbai-Pune expressway to commence on December 1; check details

    Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers snt

    Eyeing Chinese threat at LAC, Indian Army creates habitat for 22,000 soldiers

    IRCTC update Indian Railways passengers can now customise menu for diabetics and infants gcw

    IRCTC update: Good news for diabetics! Indian Railways passengers can now customise their menu

    Shraddha Walkar killing revives horrifying memories of Anupama Gulati murder case snt

    Shraddha Walkar killing revives horrifying memories of Anupama Gulati murder case

    Recent Stories

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23: Is playing all 3 formats viable for Kane Williamson? Here is what he feels-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23: Is playing all 3 formats viable for Kane Williamson? Here's what he feels

    Rishi Sunak okays 3000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi know all about the scheme gcw

    Rishi Sunak okays 3,000 UK visas for Indians after meeting PM Modi; know all about the scheme

    Here is why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court drb

    Here's why Sunny Leone has moved Kerala court

    G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings AJR

    G20 Summit Day 2: PM Modi, other world leaders visit mangrove forest in Bali, plant saplings

    NATO options after 'Russian' missile strike on Poland

    NATO options after 'Russian' missile strike on Poland

    Recent Videos

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    Video Icon
    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Video Icon
    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon