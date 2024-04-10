Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: PUC student commits suicide allegedly after failing in exam in Nelamangala

    An 18-year-old student named Sharat from Yaramanchanahalli, Nelamangala taluk, reportedly took his own life due to failing his Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. The incident has sparked an investigation by the Nelamangala Rural Police Station. Mental health advocates stress the need for support for students during tough times. 

    Bengaluru: PUC student commits suicide allegedly due to exam failure at Nelamangala vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

    Tragedy struck the small village of Yaramanchanahalli in Nelamangala taluk as an 18-year-old student, Sharat, took his own life reportedly due to failing his Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. The young man was found hanging in his home.

    According to sources, Sharat, who was a student at a junior college in Nelamangala city, had recently appeared for his PUC exams. However, upon receiving his results, which were presumably not as expected, he succumbed to despair.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    The incident has prompted an investigation by the Nelamangala Rural Police Station, which is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding Sharat's tragic demise.

    Mental health advocates emphasize the importance of providing support and resources to students during challenging times like these. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging parents, educators, and policymakers to prioritize the well-being of students and create an environment where academic setbacks are met with understanding and support rather than extreme measures.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Wild elephant spotted roaming on Charmadi Ghat, biker narrowly escapes vkp

    Karnataka: Wild elephant spotted roaming on Charmadi Ghat, biker narrowly escapes

    Karnataka: Man loses Rs 1.8 lakh in fake VISA scam in Kalaburagi; check details vkp

    Karnataka: Man loses Rs 1.8 lakh in fake VISA scam in Kalaburagi; check details

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40 degrees Celsius within next 2 months vkp

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40°C within next 2 months

    Lenskart CEO seeks 25 acres of land near Bengaluru airport, posts on LinkedIn; Minister MB Patil responds vkp

    Lenskart CEO seeks 25 acres of land near Bengaluru airport, posts on LinkedIn; Minister MB Patil responds

    Karnataka: Woman purchases fridge during 'Ugadi' through funds from Gruhalakshmi scheme in Haveri vkp

    Karnataka: Woman buys fridge using money from Gruhalakshmi scheme in Haveri

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Weather Update: Temperature expected to rise in 12 districts on April 10 2024; IMD issues yellow alert anr

    Kerala Weather Update: Temperature expected to rise in 12 districts; IMD issues yellow alert

    THIS brand emerged as best-seller in March 2024 gcw

    THIS brand emerged as best-seller in March 2024

    Like Hitler's gas chamber': AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims BJP wants to break Arvind Kejriwal emotionally AJR

    'Like Hitler's gas chamber': AAP leader Sanjay Singh claims BJP wants to break Arvind Kejriwal emotionally

    My Face ID is confused Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation over 6 years gcw

    'My Face ID is confused': Millionaire Bryan Johnson shares photos of his age-reversing transformation

    Renowned film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away rkn

    Renowned film producer Gandhimathi Balan passes away

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon