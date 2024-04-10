Bengaluru: PUC student commits suicide allegedly after failing in exam in Nelamangala

An 18-year-old student named Sharat from Yaramanchanahalli, Nelamangala taluk, reportedly took his own life due to failing his Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. The incident has sparked an investigation by the Nelamangala Rural Police Station. Mental health advocates stress the need for support for students during tough times.

Tragedy struck the small village of Yaramanchanahalli in Nelamangala taluk as an 18-year-old student, Sharat, took his own life reportedly due to failing his Pre-University Course (PUC) examination. The young man was found hanging in his home.

According to sources, Sharat, who was a student at a junior college in Nelamangala city, had recently appeared for his PUC exams. However, upon receiving his results, which were presumably not as expected, he succumbed to despair.



Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

The incident has prompted an investigation by the Nelamangala Rural Police Station, which is currently looking into the circumstances surrounding Sharat's tragic demise.

Mental health advocates emphasize the importance of providing support and resources to students during challenging times like these. As the investigation unfolds, authorities are urging parents, educators, and policymakers to prioritize the well-being of students and create an environment where academic setbacks are met with understanding and support rather than extreme measures.