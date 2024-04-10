Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks?

    A total of 81.15% of the students have passed the exam this year while the pass percentage last year was 74.67%. Students who took the exam can check their results by visiting the official website at karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 ANNOUNCED! How to check your marks toppers list and more gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 10, 2024, 12:29 PM IST

    The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced results of the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) exam. Students who took it may view their results by going to kseab.karnataka.gov.in or karresults.nic.in, the official website.

    In the event of a website meltdown or internet outage, students have the option to retrieve their scores by DigiLocker and SMS. In order to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam in 2024, students must have a minimum score of 33%.

    Officials announced the Karnataka PUC Result 2024 during a press conference. Comparing this year to previous, there has been a noticeable increase in the pass %. Compared to the 74.67% success rate from the previous year, 81.15% of students passed the exam this year.

    How to check your marks?

    Step 1: Go to karresults.nic.in, the official website of the KSEAB.
    Step 2: Find and click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024" link once the result page has been unlocked.
    Step 3: Select a stream (such Science/Arts/Commerce) and input the KSEAB registration number when a new window opens. Next, select "Submit."
    Step 4: The Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 will show on a new screen.
    Step 5: Go over everything and get the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024.

    List of toppers

    SCIENCE: A Vidyalakshmi of Dharwad Vidyaniketan SEPU College secured the first rank in the state with 598 marks in the science section. KH Urveesh Prashant of Adichuchangiri PU College, Mysore secured the second position with 597 marks.

    COMMERCE: Ganavi M of Vidyanidhi PU College, Tumkur secured the first rank with 597 marks in Commerce. Pawan MS-596 marks from Kumudwati PU College, Shimoga, Harshit SH from Puranaprajna PU College, Udupi secured rank 2 with 596 marks.

    ARTS: With 596 marks, Meda D secured the first position in the state. She is a student of NMKRV PU College, Bangalore. Vedant from Vijayapura SSP College too secured 596 marks and Kavitha BV from INDU INDP PU College, Bellary also secured 596 marks. These students are from the art department.

    The Karnataka Secondary PUC 2nd Exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days between March 1 and March 22. The exam was administered at 1,124 centres across the state, serving around 7 lakh students.

     

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024: Check out minimum marks, grading system & more

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to be declared TODAY How to check your results online SMS DigiLocker gcw

    Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to be declared TODAY; How to check your results online, SMS & DigiLocker?

    Bihar Board Class 10th results 2024 announced! Toppers list released, how to check through SMS & more gcw

    Bihar Board Class 10th results 2024 announced! Toppers list released, how to check through SMS & more

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Matric result to be announced today; here's how to check it gcw

    BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2024: Matric result to be announced today; here's how to check it

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list gcw

    Bihar Board Class 12 results ANNOUNCED! 87.21% students pass; check out toppers list

    Recent Stories

    football Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH) snt

    Champions League: Were Arsenal robbed? Pundits split over Saka penalty incident in draw against Bayern (WATCH)

    Bengaluru Alert IT engineer avoids falling victim to 'FedEx' scam, no money extorted gcw

    Bengaluru: Alert IT engineer avoids falling prey to 'FedEx' scam; here's how he prevented extortion attempt

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40 degrees Celsius within next 2 months vkp

    Karnataka suffers from heatwave: IMD predicts several districts might cross 40°C within next 2 months

    We are not blind': SC rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case AJR

    Supreme Court rejects Baba Ramdev, Balkrishna's apologies in Patanjali misleading ads case

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins rkn

    Kerala: Mother,2 children found dead inside home in Kasaragod; probe begins

    Recent Videos

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Robert Vadra EXCLUSIVE! 'I kept away from politics, but many politicians have pulled me into this situation'

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from 19th floor of Renaissance Hotel (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath?

    Noticed the water sprinklers on Nitin Gadkari's campaign rath? (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Ravi Kishan on campaign trail on a Bullet Enfield (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon