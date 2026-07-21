A viral video from Darjeeling shows a biker narrowly escaping a fatal fall after skidding on a wet mountain road. The rider lost control of the motorcycle but managed to avoid going over the edge of the hillside.

A heart-stopping video from Darjeeling has gone viral after capturing the terrifying moment a biker narrowly escaped death while riding on a rain-soaked mountain road. The dramatic footage, widely shared on social media, has sparked fresh conversations about road safety during the monsoon season and the dangers of driving on slippery hill roads.

The incident, recorded by another motorist travelling behind the biker, shows the rider navigating a wet and winding stretch of road amid heavy rainfall. Within seconds, the motorcycle appears to lose traction on the slick surface, causing the rider to skid uncontrollably toward the edge of the road.

Check the viral video here:

What followed left viewers stunned. The biker somehow managed to avoid plunging off the hillside and escaped what many online described as a near-certain tragedy. The narrow escape has been widely hailed as miraculous, with thousands reacting to the chilling clip across social media platforms.

The video was shared on Instagram by rider named Arsu As the footage spread rapidly, users flooded the comments section with reactions expressing relief and disbelief over the rider's survival.

One user wrote, "Bro was reborn that day."

Another commented, "Thank God he is safe. This could have ended very differently."

A third user remarked, "This is exactly why people should avoid speeding on wet mountain roads."

Several others urged bikers to wear proper protective gear and exercise extra caution while travelling during the rainy season. Many pointed out that even experienced riders can lose control when roads become slippery due to continuous rainfall, loose gravel and reduced tyre grip.

The viral video has also reignited discussions about road safety in hilly regions, particularly during the monsoon when landslides, poor visibility and wet road conditions significantly increase the risk of accidents. Experts often advise motorists to reduce speed, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid sudden braking or sharp turns while riding in such conditions.

Although the biker escaped without a fatal outcome, the incident serves as a stark reminder of how quickly road conditions can turn dangerous. The chilling footage continues to gain traction online, with many viewers calling it one of the luckiest escapes they have seen and hoping the rider's experience encourages others to prioritise safety over speed on rain-soaked roads.