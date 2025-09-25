Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle now features an AI-powered digital billboard that scans vehicles in real time to display traffic violations, pending challans, expired PUCs, and insurance details instantly.

Bengaluru: In a groundbreaking initiative blending technology with public safety, Bengaluru’s Trinity Circle, one of the city’s busiest intersections, has unveiled an AI-powered digital billboard that publicly displays traffic violations linked to passing vehicles. The first-of-its-kind system aims to make drivers instantly aware of their pending fines, expired certificates, and other compliance issues, encouraging responsible driving habits and accountability on the road.

Equipped with advanced AI-enabled cameras, the system can scan vehicle registration numbers from as far as 100 meters. Within just ten seconds, it retrieves relevant data from the national VAHAN database and flashes violations such as pending challans, expired Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, or lapsed insurance directly on the screen.

How The AI Traffic Billboard Works?

The digital billboard combines high-resolution cameras with AI analytics to monitor vehicles in real time. Each passing vehicle is scanned, its registration checked against the VAHAN database, and any violations are displayed on the screen. This process, from scanning to display, takes only ten seconds, offering instant feedback to drivers.

According to the project team, the initiative is not merely a reminder for motorists to clear fines or renew documents. It is designed to foster a culture of responsibility and accountability on Bengaluru’s roads.

Driving Accountability Through Technology

Gajendra Jangid, co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Cars24, which is spearheading the project, told Moneycontrol that the goal is to highlight how even small responsible actions by drivers contribute to the safety and lifeline of the city. The campaign is supported by CrashFree India and Monday Ventures, further reinforcing its public safety objective.

A senior Bengaluru traffic police officer involved in the initiative added that the real-time display could have a strong behavioural impact.

“By instantly showing drivers the consequences of non-compliance, we hope to encourage safer driving and more responsible behaviour on city roads,” the officer said.

Addressing The Scale of Traffic Violations

The initiative comes at a time when Bengaluru continues to record high levels of traffic offences. In a recent three-week period from August 23 to September 12, over 37.8 lakh violations were documented, resulting in fines totaling ₹106 crore. This figure was partly influenced by a temporary 50% waiver on pending challans offered by the state government, highlighting the need for ongoing awareness campaigns.

A Step Towards Safer Roads

The AI-powered billboard at Trinity Circle represents a bold step towards using technology for civic awareness. By providing drivers with instant, transparent information about their violations, the project aims to create a safer and more accountable driving culture in Bengaluru.