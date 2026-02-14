BESCOM has announced a seven-hour power outage across several parts of Bengaluru on Saturday due to urgent maintenance and technical upgrades. Check the full list of affected areas including Jalahalli, Domlur, Indiranagar and surrounding suburbs.

Residents across several parts of Bengaluru will experience a scheduled power outage today as officials undertake urgent maintenance and technical upgrade works. According to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL), electricity supply will remain suspended for seven consecutive hours from 10.00 am to 5.00 pm in multiple major layouts across the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Authorities stated that the temporary disruption is necessary to carry out emergency repairs, infrastructure upgrades and pre-monsoon safety measures to ensure a stable and uninterrupted power supply in the coming months.

Disruption In Substation Areas

KPTCL will conduct technical upgrades and emergency maintenance works under the Jalahalli division at the 66/11 kV Gokula Substation, 66/11 kV Amarjyothi Station and 66/11 kV NGEF Station.

BESCOM clarified that the works are part of routine strengthening of transmission infrastructure and preventive safety measures ahead of the monsoon season.

Areas Facing Power Outage

Areas surrounding Gokula MUSS, D.B. Sandra 4th Block, JB Kaval Forest, Gangamma Circle, D.B. Sandra 2nd Block, Kammagondanahalli, BEL Colonies, Bahubali Nagar, Ramachandrapura and Jalahalli Village will be affected.

Residents in Sharadambanagar, Mutyalanagar and Chamundeshwari Layout will also face a temporary power cut during the scheduled hours.

Power Cut In Domlur And Indiranagar

Supply disruptions will also affect areas served by the Amarjyothi and NGEF stations, including Domlur 2nd Stage, HAL 2nd Stage, ESI Hospital Road, 100 Feet Road, Salarpuria Tech Park, Diamond District, Jogupalya and surrounding parts of Halasuru.

Consumers in Indiranagar 1st Stage, Cambridge Road and the Ajanta Trinity Circle area may have to manage without electricity until the evening.

Suburbs Also Affected

Several eastern and outer localities of the city will also witness a full-day power outage. These include Benniganahalli, K.G. Pura, including A and B Narayanapura, Kaggadasapura, Kasturinagar, Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, Nagavarapalya and layouts around C.V. Raman Nagar.

Authorities have requested residents to cooperate during the maintenance period and make necessary arrangements in advance to minimise inconvenience.