Mukesh Ambani House: Antilia's monthly electricity bill is enough to buy a BMW!
Mukesh Ambani House: One of the world's richest people, Mukesh Ambani, lives with his family in the Antilia building in Mumbai. This luxury building, with its many special features, is always in the news.
Interesting facts about Antilia
Everyone knows Mukesh Ambani, one of the world's richest. His luxury home, Antilia, is famous for its beauty and modern facilities. You'll be shocked by its monthly electricity bill.
What is Mukesh Ambani's rank among the world's richest?
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is India's richest person. According to the 2025 Forbes report, his net worth is $96.6 billion, making him the 18th richest in the world.
Facilities in Antilia...
Antilia is one of the world's priciest homes. This 27-story building has a gym, spa, theater, pool, temple, parking for 150+ cars, terrace gardens, and 3 helipads.
How much was Antilia purchased for?
Antilia was built on 1.120 acres in Mumbai. Construction began in 2006 and finished in 2010. The land was bought in 2002 for $2.5 million by Antilia Commercial Private Ltd.
You could buy a luxury car with Antilia's electricity bill..
Many wonder about the monthly electricity bill for such a huge building. It uses over 600,000 units monthly, with an average bill of around 70-80 lakh rupees. You could buy a luxury car with that money.
