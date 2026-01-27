Power Cut Alert in Tamil Nadu: No Electricity From 9 AM in These Areas
The Electricity Board has announced a power shutdown today due to monthly maintenance work across Tamil Nadu. Power cuts will occur from 9 am in many districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Salem, and Chennai.
Coimbatore
The Electricity Board has listed areas with power cuts from 9 am today for maintenance. Coimbatore: Arokiasamy Rd, D.B. Rd, Thadagam Rd, Gandhi Park, Anaikatti, Nanjundapuram.
Erode
Dharmapuri: Mathikonpalayam, Kottai, DPI Bus Stand, Bazaar. Erode: Periyaveerasangili, Chinnaveerasangili, Grey Nagar, Kaikolapalayam, Karattur, and Pappampalayam.
Karur
Karur: Uppidamangalam, Salapatti, Velayuthampalayam, Sanapiratti, S.Vellalapatti, Panjapatti, Palaviduthi, Somur, Nerur, Velliyanai, Manavadi, and surrounding areas.
Salem
Krishnagiri: Thogarapalli, Billakottai, Adhalam, Bagimanur. Salem: Seeliyampatti, Arasanatham, Water Works, Ammapet, Kannankurichi, Suramangalam, Five Roads, Karuppur.
Udumalaipettai
Alamarathur, Pottiyampalayam, Kongalnagaram, Somavarapatti, Anaikadavu, Mulanur, Komangalapudur, Lakshmipuram, K. Sungam, Nallampalli, Thippampatti, and Kanjampatti.
Adyar
Adyar: Canal Bank Road, Cancer Institute, Gandhi Nagar, Crescent Avenue, Kamaraj College, Pumping Station, Malar Hospital, Indira Nagar, and surrounding areas.
Vadaperumbakkam
CMDA, Guru Raghavendra Nagar, 200 Feet Road, G Square, Valli Park, Balaji Nagar, Kilburn Nagar, RR Nagar, MRH Road. Power will be cut from 9 am in these areas today.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.