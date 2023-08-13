Bengaluru police to treat road rage culprits as rowdy sheeters

Bengaluru's Commissioner B. Dayanand responds to road rage with strict action, stating culprits will be booked under 'Rowdy sheets'. Recent disruptions prompt vigilance, non-bailable warrants, and a special operation. The initiative also prioritizes prompt resolution of public complaints, emphasized during a police station visit.

After an increasing number of road rage incidents in Karnataka’s capital, Bengaluru Commissioner, B. Dayanand, announced a stern measure to tackle it. In an official statement, he said, "Going forward, individuals involved in road rage incidents in Bengaluru will be booked under 'Rowdy sheets'."

The move comes after recent reports of disruptive behaviour by certain individuals on the roads of Whitefield and Varturu. Commissioner Dayanand took to Twitter on Saturday to emphasize that such road disturbances will now be treated as rowdy behaviour and dealt with accordingly.

The Commissioner has directed the police to closely monitor the activities of potential rowdies and to take proactive measures to prevent any clashes between rival groups. The warning comes after a series of violent incidents involving rowdy elements in the city.



Recently, rowdy Mahesh from Siddapur, who had recently been released on bail from Parappa's Agrahara Central Jail, was fatally attacked near the jail shortly after his release. Another rowdy, Kapil from Madiwala, was killed in a similar incident in DJ Halli.

In response to the escalating situation, Commissioner Dayanand convened a meeting at his office with inspectors and ACP-level officials. During the meeting, he reviewed past cases involving rowdy elements and emphasized the need to execute non-bailable warrants against these individuals, even without attending hearings for older cases.



The Commissioner's proactive approach also involves launching a special operation to curb rowdy behaviour. City Joint Commissioner (Crime) Dr SD Sharanappa and CCB DCP Badrinath were present at the meeting, stressing the significance of this initiative.



Commissioner visited Halasuru Police Station



Later, Commissioner paid a visit to Halasuru Police Station, where he reviewed police station diaries, ongoing investigations, and overall personnel performance. DCP East Division Bhima Shankar Guled and ACP, along with the Inspectors, provided updates and information.

Commissioner Dayanand stressed the importance of responding to public complaints promptly, ensuring appropriate resolution of problems, and maintaining respectful and appropriate behaviour in both police stations and public areas.