    IPS officer B Dayananda posted as new Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police

    IPS officer Sharath Chandra has been transferred from CID to ADGP Intelligence. KV Sharath Chandra, ADGP, CID has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence, in place of B Dayananda.

    IPS officer B Dayananda posted as Bengaluru City Commissioner of Police AJR
    First Published May 30, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

    In a major shuffle in the police department, B Dayananda, the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) was on Tuesday (May 30) named the new Bengaluru City Police Commissioner. The state government issued a transfer order regarding four senior IPS officials.

    The government also promoted MA Saleem from Sepcial Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru City and posted him as Director General of Police (DGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Units and Economic Offences, Bengaluru.

    The current Bengaluru Commissioner of Police, CH Pratap Reddy has been transferred and posted as DGP, Internal Security Division. Earlier, Dayananda had served as Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) in Bengaluru.

    Pratap Reddy has been appointed as DGP of Internal Security.

    Special Commissioner (Traffic) MA Saleem has been posted as DIG CID. The previous BJP government had created a special post of Special Commissioner for Saleem to manage Bengaluru traffic.

    IPS officer Sharath Chandra has been transferred from CID to ADGP Intelligence. KV Sharath Chandra, ADGP, CID has been transferred and posted as ADGP, Intelligence, in place of B Dayananda. The new Bengaluru Police chief is a 1994 batch officer. He is a BA graduate from Ranebennur, Haveri district and had earlier served as the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime and Traffic in Bengaluru City.

    Last Updated May 30, 2023, 1:42 PM IST
