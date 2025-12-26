Bengaluru Police have tightened security in Electronic City ahead of New Year celebrations. With large crowds expected, police have deployed additional forces, increased CCTV surveillance, and issued strict guidelines to pubs and party venues.

As Bengaluru prepares to usher in the New Year 2026, the city police have stepped up security measures across key celebration zones. In Electronic City, one of the city’s busiest IT hubs, police have been placed on high alert, with tight arrangements in place to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents during the New Year celebrations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Police Surveillance Under the Leadership of DCP M Narayan

Security has been significantly intensified in the outskirts of Bengaluru as well as within Electronic City. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M Narayan has personally taken charge of the arrangements, conducting field inspections and reviewing security measures in sensitive and high footfall areas, including Neeladri Road. Police surveillance will be maintained round the clock, with public safety remaining the top priority.

Eagle Eye on Neeladri Nagar

Neeladri Nagar, a popular gathering spot for youngsters in Electronic City, has been identified as a major hotspot for New Year celebrations. Authorities estimate that nearly 20,000 to 35,000 people may assemble in the area on New Year’s Day. To manage the expected crowd and ensure safety, particularly for women, additional CCTV cameras have been installed across the locality.

The police have also deployed the Rani Chennamma squad to provide special protection to women and young girls, especially those residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations in and around the area.

Police Warning to Pub and Bar Owners

The police are keeping a close watch on pubs, bars and restaurants that attract large numbers of young revellers during the festive season. Meetings have already been held with establishment owners, during which strict instructions were issued not to admit customers beyond the prescribed capacity.

Authorities have also made it mandatory for all party venues to have functional CCTV cameras. Owners have been directed to take additional precautions to ensure the safety of women patrons.

Strict Action for Rule Violations

Police have issued a clear warning that stringent legal action will be taken against bars and pubs found violating rules, including serving customers beyond the permitted time limits. Additional police teams have been deployed across Electronic City to check drunk driving and to prevent nuisance or reckless behaviour on the roads.

This year’s New Year celebrations in Electronic City will therefore take place under heightened security and strict enforcement, with authorities aiming to ensure a safe and orderly welcome to 2026.