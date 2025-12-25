As Bengaluru gears up for New Year 2026, police maintain strict vigil with bike patrols, CCTV monitoring, and temporary control rooms to ensure public safety and a peaceful celebration across Koramangala and major city hubs.

With New Year’s Eve approaching, the Bengaluru City Police have intensified security measures in Koramangala, one of the city’s busiest commercial and entertainment hubs. Anticipating large crowds for the celebrations, senior police officials conducted a thorough review of local security arrangements to ensure public safety and maintain law and order. These proactive measures aim to prevent any untoward incidents and provide a safe environment for revelers across the city.

Police Commissioner Conducts On-Ground Inspection

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh personally led an on-ground inspection, riding a bike across Koramangala. During the inspection, he visited major junctions, pub roads, crowded areas, and high-traffic zones to assess the adequacy of security arrangements.

Several senior officers accompanied the Commissioner, including East Zone Joint Commissioner of Police Ramesh Banoth, Southeast Division DCP Sara Fathima, Traffic Police Commissioner Karthik Reddy, and CCB DCP Sri Haribabu. Local station officers and staff were also present, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the area.

Inspection Commenced from Sukh Sagar Hotel Junction

The inspection began at the Sukh Sagar Hotel junction and extended across all major roads in Koramangala. With large gatherings expected for New Year celebrations, the police have implemented a special security plan to manage crowds, traffic, and potential emergency situations effectively.

Temporary Control Rooms and CCTV Surveillance

For the first time, a temporary control room has been established in Koramangala on the top floor of a building to closely monitor activities. Another temporary control room will be operational at key locations, including the pub road, ensuring constant vigilance.

The entire area will be under CCTV surveillance, and a significant number of police personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. DCP Sara Fathima briefed Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh on the comprehensive security measures in place.

Public Cooperation Urged for Safe Celebrations

The Bengaluru City Police have urged the public to cooperate with authorities to ensure a safe and peaceful New Year celebration. They emphasised that strict action will be taken against anyone attempting to disturb public safety or engage in unlawful activities. Citizens have been encouraged to follow safety guidelines and report any suspicious activity immediately.