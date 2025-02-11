Bengaluru chokes as Aero India 2025 triggers massive gridlock, delegates stranded for hours! (WATCH)

The Aero India Show 2025 caused severe traffic congestion in North Bengaluru, leaving commuters stranded for hours. Business delegate Vikram Limsey criticized the poor traffic management, questioning Bengaluru’s ability to host global events. Residents were advised to avoid the area as disruptions continued.

The second day of the Aero India Show 2025 brought North Bengaluru to a standstill as thousands of vehicles were caught in severe traffic jams. With dignitaries, business delegates, and spectators pouring in from across the country, the city's already infamous traffic situation worsened, leaving commuters frustrated and stranded for hours.

Bengaluru is no stranger to traffic woes, but the Aero India Show 2025, which kicked off yesterday, has intensified the chaos. Major roads leading to Yelahanka Air Force Station, the venue of the air show, witnessed heavy congestion, with vehicles barely moving for hours. Many commuters took to social media to express their anger over the mismanagement of traffic, highlighting their struggle to reach their destinations.



Among those caught in the mess was Vikram Limsey, a business delegate attending the event. He took to Twitter to voice his frustration, saying, "I have been trying to reach the #AeroIndia2025 show for the last three hours. This is an absolute disaster in terms of traffic management."

He also raised concerns over the impact of such traffic snarls on Bengaluru’s global reputation, drawing comparisons with well-planned cities like Dubai and Singapore. Limsey questioned whether Bengaluru could efficiently host international events in the future.

The massive influx of visitors, coupled with VIP movement, only made matters worse. Traffic police and city officials struggled to regulate the flow of vehicles as thousands remained stranded. Key roads in North Bengaluru, including Bellary Road, Hebbal, and Yelahanka, witnessed bumper-to-bumper traffic, leaving commuters helpless.

Many compared the situation to the Kumbh Mela, which handles crores of pilgrims with better crowd control. Some even suggested that those complaining about Prayagraj’s traffic should check with their friends in Bengaluru to understand the scale of disruption caused by an event attended by just a fraction of that number.



With dignitaries and attendees continuing to arrive, the city's residents have been advised to avoid heading towards North Bengaluru unless necessary. Those who did step out today found themselves stuck in unending traffic, questioning the city’s infrastructure and its ability to handle major global events.

