Bengaluru Police have launched an AI-powered ‘Namma 112’ helpline with multilingual support, a first in India. The system enables callers to communicate in multiple Indian and foreign languages, improving emergency response and reducing language barriers.

In a significant move to improve emergency response and overcome language barriers, the Bengaluru City Police have introduced Artificial Intelligence (AI) support to their ‘Namma 112’ helpline. The new multilingual system was launched on Wednesday by Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara at a programme held at the City Police Commissioner’s office. The initiative aims to ensure that people in distress can communicate effectively with the police, regardless of the language they speak.

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First-Of-Its-Kind Initiative In the Country

Officials have described the initiative as a first-of-its-kind effort in India, where AI technology has been integrated into a police helpline to support multiple languages. Until now, the Namma 112 service was available only in Kannada, English, and Hindi. The upgraded system now includes several Indian languages such as Manipuri, Kashmiri, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, and Assamese. It also supports foreign languages including Nepali, Spanish, French, and Arabic.

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How the AI System Works?

Under the new system, callers can speak in their preferred language when dialling 112. The AI technology will automatically translate the caller’s message into a language understood by the control room staff. The response from the staff will then be translated back into the caller’s language. Officials stated that this will significantly reduce communication gaps and help people receive timely assistance during emergencies.

Crucial For a Diverse City Like Bengaluru

The initiative is particularly important for Bengaluru, a city with a population of nearly 1.5 crore and a diverse linguistic base. With residents from across India and abroad, the need for a multilingual emergency response system has long been felt. Police officials said they have partnered with private AI firms for this project and plan to expand language support further in the future.

Senior Officials Present At Launch

City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, along with Joint Commissioners Ramesh, Vamshikrishna, Karthik Reddy, and Kuldeep Kumar Jain, were present at the launch event.

Home Minister Praises Police For IPL Security

During the event, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara also commended the police for their effective security arrangements during the IPL tournament. He appreciated their efforts in ensuring that no untoward incidents occurred, stating that all necessary precautions had been taken to maintain public safety.

Background Of Previous Incident

The praise comes in the backdrop of last year’s tragedy, when a stampede during the RCB victory celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium resulted in the deaths of 11 fans. This year’s IPL season began under heightened security measures, with the government issuing strict guidelines to prevent any such incidents.