Lucknow shocker: Viral video exposes police officer's verbal abuse of woman, prompts suspension (WATCH)

The article discusses a shocking incident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, where a police officer verbally abuses a woman in a police station, sparking widespread public outrage, prompting his suspension, and triggering an investigation into the incident.

In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves across social media, a video has emerged depicting a police officer verbally abusing a woman inside a police station in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The incident, which came to light through the viral video, has sparked outrage and calls for accountability.

The video captures police officer Ranjan Pratap Singh using objectionable language and shouting at the woman, despite her plea for him to mind his language as he was speaking to a woman. The officer continued to hurl insults and, in a shocking revelation, made a lewd comment by asking the woman, "teri chaddi khola tha mai" when she mentioned harassment.

The woman, visibly distressed, tried to convey that she was being harassed, but the officer did not cease his abusive behavior. The video circulated rapidly on social media, drawing widespread condemnation from the public.

Acknowledging the severity of the situation, the police department promptly took note of the incident and initiated an investigation. According to official statements, the officer and the woman involved in the altercation were reportedly engaged in a money dealing that escalated into a dispute.

As a result of the video going viral and the public outcry, the accused police officer has been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation. The authorities have assured the public that a thorough and impartial inquiry will be conducted to determine the facts surrounding the incident.

The video has triggered a wave of public outrage, with citizens expressing their concern over the apparent abuse of power by a law enforcement officer. Social media platforms have been flooded with demands for justice, accountability, and a reevaluation of police conduct.

This incident adds to the ongoing debate surrounding the need for police reform and accountability measures within the law enforcement system. Advocates argue that incidents like these highlight the urgency of implementing comprehensive training programs and strict oversight to ensure the responsible and ethical behavior of police officers.