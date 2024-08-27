Actor Darshan's viral jail photos: 3 FIRs filed at Parappana Agrahara, including 2 against accused actor

The Bengaluru police have filed three FIRs against actor Darshan, currently imprisoned, amid allegations of luxury and misconduct. The cases involve accusations of jail privilege misuse and corruption, spurred by leaked photos and videos showing Darshan with cigarettes, a mobile phone, and making video calls.

In a high-profile case that has captured public attention, the Bengaluru police have registered three separate FIRs related to the luxury and misconduct allegations surrounding actor Darshan, who is currently imprisoned. The controversy began when exclusive photos and videos surfaced, showing Darshan enjoying privileges that sparked public concern about the accused enjoying a luxurious life inside the prison.

The first FIR was filed at Parappana Agrahara station, with Darshan and his associates—Nagaraj, Wilson Garden Naga, and Kulla Seena—being named as accused. The Begur Inspector is investigating this case.



The second FIR involves Darshan and individuals identified as Dharma and Satya. This case is under investigation by the Hulimavu Inspector.

The third FIR, which highlights corruption within the jail, lists Sudarshan, Mujeeb, Parameshwar Naik, and K.B. Rayamane as the accused. The Electronic City Sub-Division ACP leads this investigation. The allegations against Darshan include accusations of corruption and misuse of jail privileges. Two FIRs have been filed under Section 42 of the Prisons Amendment Act, 2022. This section stipulates a sentence of up to six months in prison a fine of two hundred rupees, or both.

The scandal erupted when Asianet Suvarna News obtained and published exclusive photos showing Darshan with a cigarette and cup alongside other inmates, including rowdy sheeter Wilson Garden Naga and Kulla Seena. These images ignited public outrage over the perceived luxurious lifestyle of these prisoners.



Further scrutiny revealed another viral photo of Darshan lounging on a bed inside the central jail, with a mobile phone visible. This image raised serious questions about the conditions and privileges afforded to Darshan, who is held on charges related to the Renukaswamy murder case.

Adding to the controversy, a video surfaced showing Darshan making a video call from jail. It was later revealed that the calls were facilitated by Dharma, a notorious criminal from Banaswadi. This revelation has intensified concerns about the security lapses and management issues within the jail system.

