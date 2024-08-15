Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli

    A notorious honey trap gang in Bengaluru, led by Najma Kausar, has been dismantled. Kausar, Mohammad Ashiq, and Khalil were arrested by Sampigehalli police for extortion. They lured victims through missed calls, then blackmailed them with fabricated rape charges after staging a sexual encounter.

    Bengaluru police bust honey trap gang for extortion in Sampigehalli vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 6:01 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 6:01 PM IST

    A notorious honey trap gang operating in Silicon City, Bengaluru, has been dismantled following the arrest of three individuals. The suspects—Najma Kausar, Mohammad Ashiq, and Khalil—were apprehended by the Sampigehalli police on charges of honey trapping and extortion.

    According to the police, Najma Kausar, a resident of Sampigehalli, orchestrated a scheme to entrap men through missed calls. The operation began with Kausar placing a missed call to an unknown number. When the recipient called back, she would engage in friendly conversation, establishing a rapport. Once the connection was made, Kausar would feign familiarity and request small sums of money before gradually escalating the interaction into a sexual scenario.

    CCB police catch Honey Trap gang in Bengaluru, attempting to trap businessman

    In a typical setup, after building a relationship, Kausar would invite the victim to her home, claiming that no one else was present. When the victim arrived, they were confronted by other members of the gang who had secretly entered the premises. The victim was then threatened with a fabricated rape charge if they did not comply with demands for money.

    The gang’s fraudulent activities came to light when a courier boy fell victim to their scheme last week. After extorting money from him, he reported the incident to the police. The Sampigehalli police promptly launched an investigation, leading to the arrest of Kausar, Ashiq, and Khalil.

