    CCB police catch Honey Trap gang in Bengaluru, attempting to trap businessman

    Bengaluru's CCB Police nab a honey-trapping gang targeting a businessman. Khaleem, Sabha, and others ensnared the victim, demanding money before their arrest in a well-executed CCB operation. Doubts linger as police investigate, registering a case at RR Nagar police station.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 16, 2023, 2:18 PM IST

    The CCB Police in Bengaluru have successfully arrested a gang involved in a honey-trapping scheme that targeted a local businessman. The arrested individuals include Khaleem, Sabha, Obed Rakim, and Atiq, who were caught in the CCB's well-executed trap while attempting to ensnare businessman Atifullah.

    Among the apprehended, Khaleem and Sabha are a married couple. It was Khaleem who initially introduced Atifullah to Sabha, posing as Sabahal's widow, and urged her to take care of the businessman. Subsequently, physical contact between Sabha and Atifullah ensued.

    Honey trap case: Another politician’s name surfaces during interrogation; victim fears lodging complaint

    The scheme progressed when Sabha contacted Atifullah, instructing him to bring his Aadhaar card to book a room in RR Nagar. Upon the booking, the accused gained entry into the room after a brief interval, creating a sudden disturbance. Khaleem, Rakib, and Atiq Sukha, among others, directed a ruckus and demanded a sum of six lakh rupees, threatening to disclose the situation to Atifullah's family.

    Honey trap case: No one is exerting pressure to delete videos, clarifies Basavaraj Bommai

    Upon receiving a tip-off, the CCB team quickly intervened, raiding the location and apprehending the gang red-handed while executing their honey-trapping operation. However, scepticism persists among certain circles regarding the veracity of the gang's intentions.

    As the investigation unfolds, the CCB Police have launched a probe and registered a case at the RR Nagar police station.

    Last Updated Dec 16, 2023, 2:18 PM IST
