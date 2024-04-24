Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru police arrest Instagram friend for murdering driving school head at Ganesh Nagar

    Bengaluru police have apprehended Naveen Gowda for the murder of Shobha, head of a driving school. They met online, deepening their relationship over months. On the night of the 18th, Naveen allegedly killed Shobha after spending the night at her home. He fled with her car and valuables. Investigations suggest he exploited their friendship, leading to the tragic incident.

    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

    Bengaluru police have apprehended an online acquaintance of the deceased, Shobha, who was the head of a private driving training school in Ganesh Nagar. The suspect, identified as Naveen Gowda, 28, hailing from Magadi Road Herohalli, stands accused of the heinous murder. The arrest came following a thorough investigation by the authorities, who traced Naveen using technical means after Shobha was found murdered in her own home.

    The victim, Shobha, aged 48, was a well-known person in the community, running a driving training school in Kodigehalli. She had been residing in Ganesh Nagar with her younger daughter since December, while her husband and elder daughter lived elsewhere. Just a fortnight ago, her younger daughter had tied the knot and moved out. It was amidst this backdrop that the horrifying incident took place.

    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from Anand Rao circle flyover

    According to police reports, Naveen Gowda, employed at a software company near Hebbal had struck up an acquaintance with Shobha around two months ago through the popular social media platform, Instagram. Their virtual friendship quickly escalated, with the two exchanging phone numbers and engaging in frequent communication. Their bond deepened further after a dinner rendezvous at a local eatery near Sanjaya Nagar several months back.

    On the fateful night of the 18th, Shobha extended an invitation to Naveen to join her at her home as her daughter departed for her husband's residence in J.P. Nagar. Little did she know that this gesture of hospitality would culminate in tragedy. Naveen allegedly took advantage of the situation, spending the night at Shobha's residence, where intimacy reportedly ensued. However, by the dawn's light, Shobha lay lifeless, strangled to death, and Naveen was nowhere to be found. It was discovered that he had absconded with Shobha's car and valuables.

    Zero Shadow Day in Bengaluru today: What is the rare celestial event? Why does it happen?

    The harrowing discovery came to light when Shobha's daughter attempted to contact her the following morning, only to find her phone switched off. Upon reaching her mother's home, the grim reality unfolded before her eyes. Subsequent police investigation revealed the grim truth behind Shobha's untimely demise, leading to Naveen's arrest.

    Further scrutiny of Shobha's social circle uncovered a network of over 15 acquaintances, some of whom were interrogated by the authorities. Allegations of exploitation of friendship have also surfaced, indicating a potential motive behind the ghastly crime.

