    Bengaluru: Man commits suicide by jumping from Anand Rao circle flyover

    In Bengaluru, an unidentified individual's tragic death occurred at Anand Rao Circle after falling from a flyover, sparking speculation about suicide or accident. Meanwhile, three individuals, including a minor, were arrested in Banasawadi for mobile theft after posing as seekers of directions and snatching a phone from a security guard. Police recovered the stolen phone and the getaway vehicle.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 24, 2024, 10:09 AM IST

    A tragic incident occurred at Anand Rao Circle in Bengaluru as an unidentified individual lost their life after plunging from the flyover. The Upparapet police swiftly responded to the scene, initiating an investigation to determine whether the fall was intentional or accidental.

    The incident came to light when passersby noticed a slipper abandoned at the top of the flyover, hinting at the gravity of the situation. Upon inspection, authorities found no documents or belongings that could aid in identifying the deceased.

    The Upparapet police have registered a case of Unnatural Death Report (UDR), aiming to unravel the circumstances surrounding the individual's demise. Speculation looms over whether the act was a deliberate suicide or an unfortunate mishap.

    Bengaluru police arrest three for mobile theft under guise of asking address

    In Banasawadi, Bengaluru, three individuals, including a minor, were apprehended by the local police for a series of mobile thefts. The suspects, identified as Syed Apsar (23), Syed Moin (22), and an underage accomplice, were taken into custody following an incident where they snatched a mobile phone from a resident.

    The victim, Amar Bahadur Saud, a security guard residing in HRBR Layout 2nd Block, fell prey to the theft while relaxing near his home after completing his late-night shift at around 11 pm. The trio approached him on a two-wheeler, posing as individuals seeking directions, and swiftly stole his mobile device before making a quick escape.

    Authorities took action based on a complaint lodged by Amar, leading to the arrest of the three suspects. During the investigation, law enforcement officials recovered a mobile phone valued at ₹10,000, along with the two-wheeler employed in the commission of the crime.

    Last Updated Apr 24, 2024, 10:09 AM IST
