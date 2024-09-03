Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru police arrest 3 culprits for robbing food delivery boys at night; seize Talwar

    In Bengaluru, Jeevan Bhima Nagar police arrested Bharat, Vishvesh, and Joel Abhishek for robbing food delivery boys at night. They were caught after CCTV footage led to their identification. The police seized four two-wheelers and a talwar and linked them to multiple citywide robberies.

    Bengaluru police arrest 3 culprits for robbing food delivery boys at night; seize Talwar
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police in Bengaluru have arrested three individuals accused of threatening and robbing food delivery boys at night. The suspects, identified as Bharat, Vishvesh, and Joel Abhishek, all residents of HAL Vibhutipur, were apprehended after a thorough investigation. The police also seized four two-wheelers and a talwar from the accused.

    The arrests follow two incidents on August 4th and August 21st, where the accused allegedly targeted food delivery boys. The robbers would block the delivery boys' paths and threaten them with a talwar before making off with their money, mobile phones, and food.

    Bengaluru police rescue 2 Bangladeshi minors during prostitution raid; 3 arrested

    The breakthrough came when the police analyzed CCTV footage from the crime scenes. The footage provided critical clues that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects. The investigation revealed that the accused had committed similar robberies in various parts of the city, including KR Puram, HAL, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, and Bellandur.

    Bengaluru: Speeding car hits bike on Yeshwantpur flyover, 5 injured

    In a severe accident early this morning, a car plunged from a flyover after crashing into a road divider in Bengaluru. The incident, which occurred around 3:45 a.m. at Yeswanthpur Circle, left five individuals seriously injured.

    According to police reports, the car, registered in Tamil Nadu with the number TN37DH9484, collided with a motorcycle while travelling from Mekhri Circle Road towards Tumkur Road. The impact caused the vehicle to hit the road divider, resulting in a dramatic fall from the flyover.

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check detail

    The collision resulted in four passengers in the car sustaining serious injuries, along with the motorcyclist. The car was extensively damaged in the accident. Residents assisted in transporting the injured to a private hospital.

    Preliminary investigations suggest that the accident may have been caused by drunken driving, as liquor bottles were discovered inside the car. A case has been registered at the Yeshwantpur traffic police station, and an investigation is underway.

