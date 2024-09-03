Bengaluru police arrest 3 culprits for robbing food delivery boys at night; seize Talwar

In Bengaluru, Jeevan Bhima Nagar police arrested Bharat, Vishvesh, and Joel Abhishek for robbing food delivery boys at night. They were caught after CCTV footage led to their identification. The police seized four two-wheelers and a talwar and linked them to multiple citywide robberies.

The Jeevan Bhima Nagar police in Bengaluru have arrested three individuals accused of threatening and robbing food delivery boys at night. The suspects, identified as Bharat, Vishvesh, and Joel Abhishek, all residents of HAL Vibhutipur, were apprehended after a thorough investigation. The police also seized four two-wheelers and a talwar from the accused.

The arrests follow two incidents on August 4th and August 21st, where the accused allegedly targeted food delivery boys. The robbers would block the delivery boys' paths and threaten them with a talwar before making off with their money, mobile phones, and food.



The breakthrough came when the police analyzed CCTV footage from the crime scenes. The footage provided critical clues that led to the identification and arrest of the suspects. The investigation revealed that the accused had committed similar robberies in various parts of the city, including KR Puram, HAL, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, and Bellandur.

