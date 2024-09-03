Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt orders 'one city, one fare' for Taxi services in Bengaluru; Check details

    The Karnataka Transport Department's 'One City, One Fare' policy standardizes taxi fares across Bengaluru. It includes tiered pricing based on vehicle value, additional charges for luggage and waiting time, and a 10% night-time surcharge. This policy ensures fare transparency and consistency citywide.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 10:04 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 10:04 AM IST

    The Karnataka Transport Department has introduced a 'One City, One Fare' policy for taxi services across Bengaluru. This move mandates that the fare structure fixed across the state be applied uniformly in the city. The decision follows a request from the Private Vehicle Owners Association advocating for consistent taxi fares throughout the city.
     

    article_image2

    For taxis valued at under Rs 10 lakh, the minimum fare for up to 4 km is set at Rs 100. After the initial 4 km, passengers will be charged Rs 24 per km. This fare structure aims to standardize costs and offer clarity to commuters.
     

    article_image3

    The Transport Department has set the minimum fare for vehicles priced between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 15 lakh at Rs 115 for the first 4 km. Beyond this distance, the rate will be Rs 28 per km, ensuring a balanced fare for mid-range taxis.
     

    article_image4

    Taxis valued at over Rs 15 lakh will have a minimum fare of Rs 130 for the first 4 km. After this, passengers will be charged Rs 32 per km. This tiered pricing reflects the higher service levels of premium vehicles.
     

    article_image5

    Passengers are allowed to carry up to 120 kg of luggage at no extra cost. However, for luggage exceeding this limit, there will be an additional charge of Rs 7 for every 30 kg. This fee is in place to accommodate heavier loads.
     

    article_image6

    The new policy includes a provision for waiting time. The first five minutes of waiting are free of charge. After that, passengers will be charged Rs 1 for every additional minute. This measure ensures that drivers are compensated for extended waits.
     

    article_image7

    A 10% surcharge will be applied to the fare for journeys between midnight and 6 AM. This additional charge compensates drivers for operating during late hours, ensuring the safety and convenience of passengers.
     

    article_image8

    uber taxi

    Passengers are required to cover any toll charges incurred during their trip. The Transport Department has emphasized that fares must be calculated strictly based on kilometres travelled, and no additional fees beyond the government's set rates are allowed. This rule ensures transparency and fairness in fare calculations.
     

