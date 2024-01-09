Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes

    In a crucial development for the infrastructure in the region, the Bengaluru Peenya Flyover is set to undergo load testing from January 16th, 11 PM, to January 19th, 11 AM. This testing is a vital step in ensuring the structural integrity of the flyover, following the completion of cable installation.
     

    Bengaluru: Peenya flyover to undergo load testing; check traffic advisory and alternative routes
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials have communicated that the flyover will be temporarily closed during this period. This closure is expected to impact the Tumkur road, leading to an anticipated heavy traffic jam for the three days of load testing.

    The load testing process involves using heavy-loaded vehicles to assess the strength and durability of the flyover structure. Recognizing the potential inconvenience this may cause to the public, the Bengaluru Traffic Department, led by Joint Commissioner MN Anucheth, has put forth alternative routes and arrangements.

    During the three-day closure, motorists are urged to use the service road to avoid congestion. Additionally, specific alternative routes have been outlined for vehicles traveling between Nelamangala and Bengaluru city, as well as those moving from CMTI Junction towards Nelamangala Road.

    The public is earnestly requested to cooperate with traffic authorities during this period and make use of the designated alternative routes. These measures are put in place to minimize disruptions and ensure the safety of commuters.

    It's worth noting that this closure follows earlier repair work in 2020, during which the flyover was completely closed for several months. Subsequent cable installation allowed for the passage of small vehicles, marking a significant step in the ongoing maintenance and improvement of the Peenya Flyover.

    As the region braces for the upcoming load testing, NHAI officials assure the public that these efforts are essential for the long-term safety and functionality of the flyover. 
     

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    'Positive intent': Karnataka minister Hebbalkar explains Belagavi remarks amid uproar

    Lokayukta raids in several parts of Karnataka uncover corruption networks; check details

    Lokayukta raids in several parts of Karnataka uncover corruption networks; check details

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

    Karnataka: Industries minister MB Patil backs Hebbalkar's historical statement on Belagavi

    Karnataka: Industries minister MB Patil backs Hebbalkar's historical statement on Belagavi

    Karnataka: Body of young man found on Yesvantpur railway tracks, murder suspected vkp

    Karnataka: Body of young man found on Yesvantpur railway tracks, murder suspected

    Recent Stories

    Fighter to Merry Christmas-IMDb's 'most anticipated' Indian films of 2024 RBA

    Fighter to Merry Christmas- IMDb's 'most anticipated' Indian films of 2024

    Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers for upcoming elections, figures of her financial assets are shocking avv

    Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers for upcoming elections, figures of her financial assets are shocking

    PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar AJR

    PM Modi inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show 2024 in Gandhinagar

    cricket Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala' osf

    Virat Kohli congratulates Mohammed Shami on Arjuna award with a spirited 'Mubarak ho lala'

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    'Bigg Boss 17': Mannara Chopra calls Vicky Jain hypocrite after he nominates her, indulge in ugly fight

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon