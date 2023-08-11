Bengaluru mulls constructing world’s longest tunnel to ease traffic woes

Karnataka's Congress-led government plans to build a 150-kilometer tunnel road in Bangalore to alleviate traffic issues, with global tenders invited. Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is driving the ambitious project, aiming to address traffic congestion and improve connectivity. The tunnel road aims to be bidirectional, potentially becoming the world's longest upon completion.

Bengaluru has many plans under its hood to ease traffic congestion. One solution being mulled is the construction of tunnels under the city. The proposed tunnel will be built across Bengaluru city, from Peenya to Hosuru road, spanning 150 km. The Congress-led government in Karnataka is all set to transform Bangalore's infrastructure. A groundbreaking plan is in the works to build a tunnel road aimed at alleviating the city's notorious traffic problems. This ambitious project is on track to become the world's longest tunnel road upon completion.

To bring this vision to life, the state government has accelerated efforts, and they have now invited global tenders for the impressive bi-directional tunnel road, stretching over a remarkable 150 kilometres. The project has garnered significant attention from construction giants, with an estimated cost of a whopping Rs 50,000 crore. Interested construction companies now have until August 17 to express their interest in participating.



Karnataka govt decides to build underground tunnels across Bengaluru; 50 kms to be covered in Phase 1

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who also serves as the Bangalore Development Minister, has been deeply involved in this work. He has been engaging with engineering consulting firms from both domestic and international arenas to discuss the tunnel road's design and implementation. The discussions have also tackled the issue of heavy vehicle congestion along the National Highway connecting to Bangalore.

DK Shivakumar stated during a press briefing, "These discussions have been ongoing for several weeks, exploring various relief measures such as flyovers and the tunnel road, all aimed at easing the city's traffic woes. To facilitate this, construction companies were invited to express their interest through the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). The initial deadline for expressions of interest was August 7 but has now been extended for an additional week, until August 17, due to the growing interest from various organizations. A global tender process has also been initiated."

Shivakumar has advocated for the tunnel road to be a two-way road, unlike the typical one-way metro tunnel. Prominent organizations, both domestic and foreign, have shown keen interest in contributing to the project's design and financial requirements.



Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

Addressing another pressing issue, Shivakumar highlighted the traffic congestion arising from national highways connecting Nelamangala, Bellary, Kolar, Hosur, and Mysore to Bengaluru. He has urged the central government to intervene, to ease these traffic challenges and has requested a complete report on the matter.

Bengaluru's traffic congestion problem is well-documented, and the city has garnered global attention for its traffic troubles. According to the 2022 traffic index, Bengaluru ranks as the second-most congested city in the world. Motorists in the city spend approximately 29 minutes and 10 seconds to cover a 10-kilometre distance. However, in Bengaluru, riders take 36 minutes and 10 seconds to cover a 10 km distance. These numbers can be reduced through the tunnels.