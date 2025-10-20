During the Diwali holidays, a Bengaluru man rode his Hero Duet scooter across the entire ORR, covering 60 km with minimal traffic. Users praised the traffic-free journey as a rare and blissful experience in the city.

Bengaluru: For many city residents, Bengaluru’s traffic is often a daily nightmare. But during the recent Diwali holidays, one rider experienced a rare bliss, traversing the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and several key city stretches with little to no traffic. On a solo ride with his Hero Duet 2016 scooter, he left home at 11 am and reached his destination at 1:45 pm, covering an impressive 60 km inside the city without fatigue or frustration. The experience served as a reminder of what the city could feel like if traffic and population pressures were better managed, offering moments of calm, nostalgia, and unexpected joy.

A Journey Through Bengaluru

The ride began from Magadi Road to Banashankari, where the streets were largely peaceful, with only minor traffic near Katriguppe.

The stretch from Ragigudda to KR Puram was especially serene and completely empty, leaving the rider emotional and reflective. “Even an empty city ride can be so blissful,” he wrote.

However, not all parts of the journey were smooth. KR Puram to Hebbal saw heavy traffic, particularly near Banaswadi, due to metro construction and truck movement. A 4 km section took 20 minutes to cross. The next stretch, Hebbal to Gorguntepalya, had some truck congestion, and the rider was disappointed by the road conditions, especially along Tumkur Road, where 3 km took 15 minutes.

The final leg from Gorguntepalya back to Magadi Road was pleasantly empty, allowing the rider to complete the journey feeling relaxed and amazed that 60 km had passed almost unnoticed.

How Social Media Reacted?

The post quickly caught attention online. Users and fellow riders shared their reactions:

One user commented, “There was no traffic management bro, population vanished overnight.”

Another user said, “Yeah, I meant infrastructure management to manage the traffic caused due to massive population explosion from migration.”

A third wrote, “Bro unlocked a new way to spend holiday in Bangalore.”

Another user shared, “These empty city rides just hit different. Feels like you’ve gone back in time.”

One user added, “This is exactly why I love riding in Bangalore during holidays — pure bliss!”

The post highlights the stark difference between Bengaluru’s usual traffic chaos and the rare moments when the city empties during holidays. It also sheds light on infrastructure challenges , construction, heavy vehicles, and traffic bottlenecks, that could be mitigated with better planning. The solo ride captures the joy of urban solitude, where even a busy metropolis can feel calm, scenic, and almost nostalgic when freed from the daily rush.

For residents, the post is more than a ride; it is a reminder of the potential peace in city life. For social media users, it became a relatable moment celebrating Bengaluru’s rare traffic-free streets.