    Bengaluru’s ornamental trees cause havoc: Over 1,200 trees uprooted in 4 months

    Bengaluru's ornamental trees, primarily foreign species, are increasingly falling due to shallow roots, with over 1,200 trees collapsing in four months. The worst-hit areas include the South and West zones. Environmentalists advocate for native species with stronger roots to ensure urban greenery's stability.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 30, 2024, 9:52 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 30, 2024, 9:52 AM IST

    The Garden City of Bengaluru is facing a growing menace as ornamental trees, once planted to beautify the city, are now posing a significant threat to its residents. These trees, primarily foreign species introduced 30 to 40 years ago, are showing their weaknesses as they fail to withstand even mild rain and wind.

    According to the BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike), more than 1,200 trees have fallen across the city in the last four months, with the southern zone being the worst affected. The collapse of these trees has caused havoc, leading to blocked roads, damaged vehicles, fallen power lines, and putting the lives of pedestrians at risk.

    BBMP's preference for these ornamental, foreign species has come under scrutiny. Environmental experts are warning that these trees, while visually appealing, have shallow root systems that do not anchor deeply into the ground. As a result, they are prone to toppling over during the city's frequent rain showers.

    In the south zone alone, 383 trees have fallen, followed by 239 in the west zone, and 189 in RR Nagar. The BBMP reports show a total of 1,271 trees have been uprooted citywide since May. This alarming number highlights the danger these ornamental trees pose to the public, as people are now walking the streets in fear of the next tree collapse.

    Environmentalists are urging the BBMP to reconsider their approach to urban greenery. They suggest planting native species like Ashwath, Arali, Honge, Tamarind, Mango, Neem, Jackfruit, and Akashgange. These indigenous trees are known for their strong root systems that penetrate deep into the earth, providing stability and resilience against harsh weather conditions. Such trees can stand strong for hundreds of years, withstanding both wind and rain.

    - South Zone: 383
    - West Zone: 239
    - RR Nagar: 189
    - East Zone: 129
    - Yelahanka Zone: 99
    - Bommanahalli Zone: 87
    - Mahadevapura Zone: 76
    - Dasarahalli Zone: 69

