Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru rains: Late-night downpour causes widespread road flooding, traffic chaos across city (WATCH)

    A late-night downpour in Bengaluru has led to severe flooding, submerging roads and causing traffic chaos. Key areas like Majestic, Hebbal, Marathahalli, and Electronic City are heavily impacted. Trees have fallen, blocking roads, and residential apartments in low-lying areas face water intrusion.

    Bengaluru rains: Late-night downpour causes widespread road flooding, traffic chaos across city (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 9:29 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 9:29 AM IST

    A heavy late-night downpour has led to severe flooding in many parts of Bengaluru, causing major disruptions in the city. Roads in several areas are submerged, with water stagnating in low-lying neighbourhoods. Massive trees have also come crashing down, adding to the chaos and leading to significant traffic jams. Some roads have been temporarily closed as authorities scramble to manage the situation.

    Key areas affected by the flooding include Majestic, Nagwara Junction, Hebbal, Mekhri Circle, Veerasandra, Electronic City, Marathahalli, Kalyana Nagar, Puttenahalli, Varthur, Sakra Hospital, and Bellandur. The Outer Ring Road between Nagwara Junction and Hebbal has also been hit hard, leading to a massive traffic jam. Traffic on the Hebbal flyover, especially the stretch from Esteem Mall towards Mekhri Circle, has slowed to a crawl. Additionally, the Electronic City Elevated Road, particularly near Veerasandra, has seen significant delays due to the rains.

    Bengaluru roads flooded due to heavy downpour; City to experience rainfall for 3 more days

    In Malleshwaram, a large tree fell near Cloud Nine Hospital, completely blocking vehicular movement in the area. Similarly, a tree collapsed onto a car in Govindarajanagar, causing injuries. The city witnessed continuous rainfall from late last night until 7 a.m., and heavy rain is still ongoing. The meteorological department has predicted that the situation could persist for the next three to four days.

    In Marathahalli, the situation is particularly dire, with floodwaters entering residential apartments. The fire brigade is currently on-site, working to pump out the water. At the Sonesta Silver Oak Apartments, the water intrusion has caused a side wall to collapse, and cracks have appeared in an adjacent building under construction. The flooding has also caused significant disruption in other low-lying areas.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How Bengaluru police recovered Rs 1.4 crore for techie couple after Rs 1.53 high returns scam vkp

    Bengaluru techie couple lose Rs 1.53 crore in trading scam, police help recover Rs 1.4 crore; here's how

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration vkp

    Train services temporarily halted between Hassan-Mangaluru due to landslide; Passengers express frustration

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must! vkp

    BBMP issues new guidelines for PGs in Bengaluru; THESE facilities are a must!

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying Hindu word is obscene vkp

    Bengaluru court issues summons to Minister Satish Jarkiholi for saying 'Hindu' word is obscene

    Karnataka Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025 vkp

    Karnataka: Cable cars to be installed at Madhugiri hills near Tumakuru by 2025

    Recent Stories

    ICICI to HDFC Bank: Which home loan interest rate is best? RKK

    ICICI to HDFC Bank: Which home loan interest rate is best?

    sports Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at 6 Indian athletes who finished 4th scr

    Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at 6 Indian athletes who finished 4th

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 12; Check latest price of 10gm gold vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, Aug 12; Check latest price of 10gm gold

    Tata Motors to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on August 12 RKK

    Tata Motors to Vodafone Idea: Stocks to watch on August 12

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway anr

    Tamil Nadu: 5 college students killed in head-on collision in Thiruttani; probe underway

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon