A 31-year-old Bengaluru bank manager, Megharaj, was found dead in a pub’s ladies’ washroom under suspicious circumstances. Police have registered an unnatural death case, and forensic analysis is underway.

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that has left friends and family in disbelief, a 31-year-old bank manager was found dead under unusual circumstances in a pub located in Rajarajeshwarinagar, West Bengaluru, during the early hours of Friday. Megharaj, also known as Meghanand, reportedly felt unwell after consuming food and alcohol with friends, and was discovered unconscious inside the ladies’ washroom of the establishment.

Authorities have confirmed that the exact cause of death will be determined following a post-mortem examination and detailed forensic analysis.

Victim Identified and Background

The deceased, Megharaj, hailed from Maddur in Mandya district and resided on Ullal Main Road in Bengaluru. He was employed as a manager at Jana Small Finance Bank. Megharaj is survived by his wife and their six-month-old child. His untimely demise has come as a devastating blow to his family, friends, and colleagues.

Timeline of Events at the Pub

According to preliminary police reports, Megharaj, accompanied by three friends, visited 1522 Pub on Thursday evening. The group reportedly consumed alcohol and had dinner at the venue. Around midnight, the pub stopped serving, and the group settled their bill. As they were preparing to leave at approximately 12:45 am, Megharaj began feeling nauseous and informed his friends before rushing to use the washroom.

It is believed that either due to confusion or the unavailability of the gents’ washroom, Megharaj entered the ladies’ washroom and latched the door from the inside. Concerned friends, who had briefly stepped out, returned after some time to find him missing. Upon investigation of the CCTV footage, the pub staff discovered that he had entered the ladies’ washroom. The door was forcibly opened, and Megharaj was found unconscious. He was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Police Investigation and Forensic Analysis

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish confirmed that the Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) visited the pub and conducted a thorough examination. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and viscera samples have been collected for further forensic testing.

"The FSL report will determine the exact cause of death," he added.

Case Registered and Investigation Underway

A case of unnatural death has been formally registered at the Rajarajeshwarinagar police station, following a complaint lodged by the victim’s brother, Vinay. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Megharaj’s death is ongoing, and authorities are reviewing all evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements, to establish the chain of events.