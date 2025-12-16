Tired of debt and financial stress? As 2026 begins, drop harmful money habits that lead to poverty. Start the new year right by changing unconscious behaviours and building smarter financial habits.

Everyone has one bad habit or another. Sometimes we are unaware of them, and at other times we simply choose to ignore them. If you are tired of struggling and want better days ahead, it is wise to give up certain habits from the very first day of the new year. Even small or seemingly common habits can have a powerful impact on your life. It is not only planetary movements that bring hardship or challenges; our behaviour, lifestyle, and way of thinking play a major role too. No matter how hard you work, success may still feel out of reach if these patterns continue. Here’s a look at the habits you should consider quitting at the start of 2026.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Sleeping Late and Waking Up Late

Many people don't sleep until two or three in the morning and don't wake up until 10 AM. Sleeping late and waking up late has become a style. However, this affects your luck and horoscope. It weakens the Sun. The Sun is compared to power, prestige, and leadership. A poor daily routine can lead to a Sun defect in the horoscope. Disrespecting your father and elders also contributes to a Sun defect.

Jealousy

It's very important to be content with what you have. Many people covet the assets of others more than their own. They can't tolerate anyone's progress. This leads to a Rahu defect. Obstacles arise in work. Rahu has a negative impact on your life.

Wasting Water

Wasting water is a big mistake. This mistake we make can cause big problems for the next generation. On one hand, there's that, and on the other, wasting water affects the Moon planet. It causes various ups and downs in your life. The Moon becomes weak. This can lead to stress, family arguments, and mental health issues. Moreover, you should never disrespect your mother or wife. This displeases the Moon. Quit this habit in the new year. Don't waste water.

Nail-Biting Habit

Many people have a habit of biting their nails. Nail-biting increases when they are tense. Biting your nails ruins your health. It also affects a person's horoscope and progress. Nail-biting has a negative impact on both Rahu and Saturn planets. This causes anxiety, confusion, and unnecessary fear in life. If you want all your work in the new year to be successful without fear and negative influences, quit the habit of nail-biting.

Disclaimer: Astrology predictions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as professional advice. The information is sourced from other reliable websites.