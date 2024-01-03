Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company

    In Bengaluru, Prasad suffered severe injuries when his OnePlus phone exploded while he was riding a scooter. The showroom agreed to cover medical and device costs, but estimated surgery expenses of 4 lakhs add financial strain. Disappointed by the showroom's response, Prasad seeks legal action, demanding the company cover all costs and address the financial hardship caused by the incident.

    Bengaluru: New Oneplus device explodes in pocket, customer seeks full medical coverage from company vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 3, 2024, 5:12 PM IST

    A shocking incident has left a Bengaluru citizen named Prasad, residing in Whitefield, with severe injuries when his mobile phone exploded unexpectedly while he was travelling on a scooter. The explosion caused significant harm to Prasad's thigh, leading to immediate medical attention.

    The 24-year-old had purchased the mobile device from the renowned company Oneplus in October. However, what was meant to be a convenience turned into a nightmare as the device exploded, resulting in serious injuries to Prasad.

    29-year-old Bengaluru techie commits suicide by jumping from 21st floor at Sarjapur

    As a consequence of the unfortunate incident, the showroom staff has stepped up, agreeing to cover both the medical expenses and the cost of the mobile device. However, doctors have estimated the surgical expenses to be around 4 lakhs for the treatment of Prasad's injuries, posing a significant financial burden.

    Prasad, who was previously employed in a private company in Whitefield, now faces financial strain due to the unexpected blast. The concerns are amplified by the impending financial crisis resulting from being unable to work during recovery.

    Bengaluru police arrest gang of three Involved in theft of millions worth of NIKE shoes, clothes

    Expressing disappointment over the handling of the situation, Prasad attempted to approach the mobile centre to report the incident. However, he claims that the showroom did not give an adequate response, leaving him frustrated and seeking legal counsel.

    The injured individual is now contemplating legal action, advocating for the company to bear the entire cost associated with the incident, including the medical expenses and financial hardships incurred due to the blast.

    Last Updated Jan 3, 2024, 5:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'India risks bankruptcy like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation': Ex K'taka Congress MLA warns vkp

    India will go bankrupt like Pakistan, Afghanistan if it becomes Hindu nation: K’taka CM's son

    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura vkp

    Karnataka BJP leader KS Eshwarappa vows to demolish mosque at Varanasi, build Krishna Mandir in Mathura

    29-year-old Bengaluru techie commits suicide by jumping from 21st floor at Sarjapur vkp

    29-year-old Bengaluru techie commits suicide by jumping from 21st floor at Sarjapur

    Congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy, warns of Godhra-like tragedy in Karnataka vkp

    Congress leader BK Hariprasad sparks controversy, warns of Godhra-like tragedy in Karnataka

    Karnataka: Tribals finally get Aadhar cards after 14-year wait at Chamarajanagar vkp

    Karnataka: Tribals finally get Aadhar cards after 14-year wait at Chamarajanagar

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours price specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch gcw

    OnePlus Buds 3 colours, price, specifications leaked ahead of January 4 launch

    Scotland rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky snt

    Scotland's rare spectacle: Viral video showcases mesmerizing 'rainbow clouds' illuminating the sky (WATCH)

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter RBA

    7 ways to fix dry scalp in Winter

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year ATG

    7 easy mountain peaks to trek for beginners this New Year

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah Aasha in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Three cubs born to Namibian cheetah 'Aasha' in MP's Kuno National Park; adorable video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Witnessing Ayodhya's cultural rebirth (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heartwarming Video: PM Modi meets Meera PM Ujjwala Yojana beneficiary number 10 crore

    Heartwarming Video: When PM Modi had tea with Meera and her family in Ayodhya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Watch Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting SHG

    Watch: Samantha Ruth Prabhu shows strength in intense gym session; powers through heavy lifting

    Video Icon