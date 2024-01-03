29-year-old Bengaluru techie commits suicide by jumping from 21st floor at Sarjapur

A Techie based out of Dharwad in Bengaluru, Sarang Kulkarni tragically ended his life by jumping from high-rise buildings. Sarang, 29, lived alone near his workplace and had stopped working for two months. Police found distress signals in his flat. Divyanshu, 27, hailed from Uttar Pradesh and fell from a friend's 33rd-floor residence. Both incidents highlight mental health struggles among young professionals in the city.

A tragedy occurred in Bengaluru when Sarang Kulkarni, a 29-year-old software engineer originally from Dharwad, took his life by jumping from the 21st floor of an apartment complex on Sarjapur Road. The unmarried techie, troubled by undisclosed issues, had ceased working for the past two months, as shared by his father, Sreekanth.

Having previously worked for a private tech firm, Sarang lived alone in an apartment close to his workplace, while his parents resided in Jeevan Bima Nagar, quite a distance away from his dwelling. Police investigations, though devoid of any suicide notes or messages on Sarang's phone, revealed distress signals within his flat. Law enforcement officers found around 20-25 cigarette butts and several empty beer cans, indicating a state of emotional distress, according to TOI reports.



The tragic incident occurred around 8:30 am as Sarang took a fatal dive from a passage between two flats. Despite swift medical assistance, Sarang succumbed to his injuries shortly after the fall. The disheartening discovery within his residence painted a portrait of inner turmoil and strain, further emphasized by a police official.



This sorrowful event closely follows another recent loss in Bengaluru. On December 31, Divyanshu Sharma, a 27-year-old software engineer hailing from Uttar Pradesh, tragically met his demise by falling from the 33rd floor of a friend's residence in Bhattarahalli, near KR Pura in east Bengaluru. Divyanshu, residing in Kodigehalli (KR Pura), belonged to a family based in Horamavu, where his father, Chaman Sharma, a retired Indian Air Force employee, lived with other family members.

These tragic occurrences have cast a shadow over the city, underscoring the mental health struggles faced by young professionals and the profound impact of such incidents.