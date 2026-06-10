Cyberabad Police nabbed three Nepali nationals in Uttar Pradesh for stealing gold and silver ornaments worth crores from a villa in Gachibowli. The stolen property was recovered intact after a swift interstate operation involving multiple police teams.

Cyberabad Police have arrested three Nepali nationals in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly stealing gold and silver ornaments worth several crores of rupees from a villa in Hill Ridge Villas, Gachibowli, in a swift interstate operation. The accused have been identified as Kamal Shashi, his wife Vimal Shahi, and another woman, Kalpana. They will be produced before a local court and brought to Hyderabad on a transit warrant.

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Theft Uncovered Over Two Days

According to police officials, the theft first came to light on June 7 when an elderly couple returned home and discovered that a gold chain adorning a small idol was missing. A case was immediately registered, and an investigation was launched.

The mystery deepened the following day, June 8, when the couple's son opened a locker and found nearly 1.5 kg of silver ornaments missing.

Swift Interstate Police Operation

Acting swiftly, the Cyberabad Commissioner of Police deployed Special Operations Teams (SOT), crime teams, and local police personnel to track down the suspects. Six teams were dispatched across Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Uttarakhand, while photographs and photos and details of the accused were shared with police units in the respective states. A special team tasked with tracking Nepali gangs also joined the operation.

Arrest and Recovery

The breakthrough came on June 9, when Gachibowli Detective Inspector Naresh and his team, with assistance from local police, apprehended the three accused at Udhampur in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh. The stolen property was recovered intact.

Modus Operandi of the Accused

During interrogation, the accused confessed to using a key kept beside the locker to gain access to the valuables. After removing the jewellery, they relocked the locker and took the key with them in an attempt to avoid immediate detection.

Police Issue Advisory

Police officials have urged residents to exercise caution and take preventive measures against such thefts. They also advised citizens to make use of police verification services for domestic helpers and workers, including conducting proper antecedent checks before employment.