Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch ‘Purple Rides’ to help specially-abled people

    Bengaluru's Namma Yatri autorickshaw-booking app is launching Purple Rides, a service to assist individuals with disabilities. Juspay Technologies will train drivers in cooperation with EnAble India, an NGO supporting disabled individuals. The app allows users to identify as disabled, and drivers receive specific notifications and training to offer sensitive support.
     

    Bengaluru: Namma Yatri App to launch 'Purple Rides' to help specially-abled people vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 5, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

    Bengaluru's Namma Yatri autorickshaw-booking app is introducing a new service called Purple Rides, specifically designed to assist individuals with disabilities. In a pioneering move for India, Juspay Technologies, the payment system behind the app, will provide training to autorickshaw drivers, ensuring they offer sensitive and considerate support to disabled passengers.

    Namma Yatri has joined forces with EnAble India, an NGO dedicated to helping people with disabilities, to enhance the app's accessibility for users with visual, hearing, and physical impairments. An official announcement regarding these improvements is expected soon.

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations

    The app now includes a feature allowing users to identify themselves as "persons with disabilities" who may require assistance. When such a user books a ride, drivers receive a "purple tick" notification, indicating that the customer has a disability. Furthermore, drivers will receive information about the specific type of disability involved.

    Bengaluru auto driver scams Bangladeshi vlogger couple, incident caught on camera

    To better serve passengers with disabilities, autorickshaw drivers will undergo training on various tasks, such as folding and unfolding wheelchairs and assisting visually impaired travellers. They will be encouraged to make phone calls instead of sending text messages and to use their horn when they arrive at the pick-up location. 

    Sensitivity training will be a part of their preparation to ensure they can meet the special needs and requests of these passengers. As a recognition of their efforts, drivers who successfully complete such rides will receive a Purple Badge and be honoured as Purple Ride Champions.

    Last Updated Oct 5, 2023, 11:26 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru 'Yellow line' metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya vkp

    Bengaluru ‘Yellow line’ metro should start by Feb 2024: MP Tejasvi Surya

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt vkp

    'Karnataka is reigned by demons...' MP Pratap Simha slams Congress govt

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance vkp

    Karnataka HC slaps Rs 5 lakh fine to state govt over negligence of public toilet maintenance

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar vkp

    BJP govt cancelled 385 criminal cases in their term: Karnataka DyCM D K Shivakumar

    BBMP survey reveals 2.79 lakh stray dogs roaming Bengaluru streets vkp

    BBMP survey reveals 2.79 lakh stray dogs roaming Bengaluru streets

    Recent Stories

    Sikkim flash floods: Indian Army deploys helplines as death toll climbs to 14 AJR

    Sikkim flash floods: Indian Army deploys helplines as death toll climbs to 14

    Mahadev app scam: Ranbir Kapoor not accused, just called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate RKK

    Mahadev app scam: Ranbir Kapoor not accused, just called for questioning by Enforcement Directorate

    How to use besan and turmeric for facial hair removal rkn

    How to use besan and turmeric for facial hair removal

    Video Shilpa Shetty husband Raj Kundra calls himself sasta Kanye West businessman turns stand-up comedian RBA

    Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra calls himself 'sasta Kanye West'; businessman turns stand-up comedian

    Leo Arjun Sarja exudes charisma as Harold Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial ATG

    Leo: Kannada star Arjun Sarja exudes charisma as Harold Das in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon