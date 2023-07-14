Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations

    Bengaluru auto drivers will launch the MetroMitra app on the ONDC platform by August. Users can book verified auto rides, track drivers, and make advance payments. The app aims to improve reliability and transparency while connecting with Namma Metro for seamless commuting.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 14, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Auto drivers of Bengaluru are set to launch the MetroMitra app on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) platform and run on metres by the end of August. Auto Rikshaw Drivers Union (ARDU) General Secretary Ramamurthy confirmed that auto rides in Bengaluru will run through metre fares via this app, on Tuesday. 

    He spoke with the media about the benefits of the app and how it will help fellow commuters to travel easily via Auto, through the app. “The app will function through applications like Paytm, you need to download the app separately through the play store,” he added.

    After the success of Namma Yatri, which offers online booking of Auto rides through the app, the Union has been discussing the launch of the MetroMitra app to provide reliable commutes to the passengers who travel along Namma Metro.

    Satya Arikutharam, an urban mobility expert, collaborating within ARDU spoke, “Namma Metro will cover the entire Bengaluru and MetroMitra will provide the passengers with unique and reliable auto rides, connecting them to the first and last mile.”

    The app will only allow the users who have been already verified by the ARDU, to book the Auto rides. The app will allow the users to track drivers' location, fare and advance payment. It is user friendly as well as helpful for auto drivers too, as it provides an opportunity for the drivers to rate their passengers and provide feedback. A two-way feedback system helps the users and drivers to maintain transparency.  

    The users will be charged with the regular fares along with extra charges of Rs 10 for the technology and trip pickups. The minimum fare of the autorikshaw is fixed at Rs 30 for the first two kms and Rs 15 for every extra km travelled. 

    The ONDC platform is a government-backed project, which aims to help the digital commerce eco-system, which includes buying, selling and delivery of goods and services.

    The auto drivers in Bengaluru are subjected to a negative image as they generally charge the fare that comes to their mind. The ARDU is working to improve the auto drivers' image in Bengaluru and make them more reliable for daily commuters.

    The Union is in discussion with Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL) for collaboration as they want to enable the customers to access the MetroMitra through Namma Metro’s Whatsapp Chatbot 8105556677.

    This pilot project will soon be launched in Jayanagara and RV Road metro stations, by August 20, 2023. “Each station will have about 150 autos and we have decided to recruit 50 female drivers per station, as the short-distance rides will be convenient for the lady drivers. The rides will be assured for the passengers in between their residence and the metro stations," said Pattabhiram, secretary of ARDU.

