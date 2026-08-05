A viral video purportedly showing a woman with two men inside the highly restricted loco pilot's cabin of a Vande Bharat train has sparked concerns on social media, with users demanding answers over what they describe as a glaring breach of railway safety.

A viral video purportedly showing a woman with two men inside the highly restricted loco pilot's cabin of a Vande Bharat train has sparked concerns on social media, with users demanding answers over what they describe as a glaring breach of railway safety. The controversy erupted after X user Prem Bhardwaj shared the clip, identifying the woman as Sarita Yadav and alleging that she, along with her family, entered the Vande Bharat's loco pilot's cabin to film a social media reel. The video allegedly shows the woman and a man taking turns sitting in the loco pilot's chair while recording the footage.

The video has triggered outrage, with many questioning how civilians could allegedly gain access to one of the train's most secure operational areas.

Sharing the clip, Bhardwaj called on railway authorities to investigate the incident and take strict action against those responsible.

"These days, the wives of government employees have been bitten by such a craze for making reels that they're not thinking about anything before or after," he wrote.

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(The authenticity of these claims has not been independently verified)

He further alleged that the family had entered the engine cabin of a Vande Bharat train, warning that such actions could put the lives of hundreds of passengers at risk.

The video rapidly gained traction online, prompting users to demand a thorough probe into whether railway safety protocols had been compromised. Several questioned how unauthorised individuals were allegedly allowed inside the cabin of a running train, while others urged authorities to identify those responsible.

Railways investigates

The issue also reached Railway Seva, Indian Railways' official grievance redressal handle, which responded to the post in the comments section.

"Please share complete details related to the incident, such as train number, mobile number, and date and time," the account wrote, indicating that officials were seeking additional information before initiating an inquiry.

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As the video continues to circulate widely, users are pressing Indian Railways to establish how the footage was allegedly recorded inside the restricted cabin and determine whether any operational or safety norms were violated.