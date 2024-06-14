Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH)

The Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru began its test run, spanning 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra. Over the next three months, the driverless train will undergo extensive safety and efficiency tests. Once approved, the line will feature 16 stations, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the city.

The long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro has finally seen its first test run, marking a significant milestone for Bengaluru's metro network. This new line, stretching 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the city.

Yesterday, metro officials conducted essential traction and braking tests on the driverless train. This trial run is part of a series of rigorous examinations that will span the next three months. These tests are crucial for ensuring the train's safety and efficiency before it becomes operational.

Following the initial tests, further evaluations on signalling, telecommunication, and electrical systems will be conducted. These tests are designed to ensure that all aspects of the metro system are functioning correctly and safely. After the comprehensive testing phase, a final safety assessment will be carried out, and a detailed report will be prepared.

The completion of all these tests will pave the way for the Central Railway Board officials to approve the metro trains to start running on the Yellow Line. Once operational, this new route will feature a total of 16 metro stations, significantly improving access and convenience for commuters travelling between RV Road and Bommasandra.

The introduction of this driverless metro train is a noteworthy development, aligning Bengaluru with global standards in metro rail technology. The trials of this locopilotless train, inspired by China's advancements in driverless metro technology, symbolize a step forward in the city's public transportation infrastructure.

Residents and regular metro users are eagerly awaiting the official launch of the Yellow Line, which promises to reduce travel time and provide a more efficient mode of transportation. With the metro's expansion, Bengaluru is poised to offer better connectivity and a smoother commuting experience for its citizens.

