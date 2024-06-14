Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH)

    The Yellow Line of Namma Metro in Bengaluru began its test run, spanning 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra. Over the next three months, the driverless train will undergo extensive safety and efficiency tests. Once approved, the line will feature 16 stations, enhancing connectivity and easing traffic congestion in the city.

    Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH) vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST

    The long-awaited Yellow Line of Namma Metro has finally seen its first test run, marking a significant milestone for Bengaluru's metro network. This new line, stretching 18.82 km from RV Road to Bommasandra, aims to enhance connectivity and ease traffic congestion in the city.

    Yesterday, metro officials conducted essential traction and braking tests on the driverless train. This trial run is part of a series of rigorous examinations that will span the next three months. These tests are crucial for ensuring the train's safety and efficiency before it becomes operational.

    Following the initial tests, further evaluations on signalling, telecommunication, and electrical systems will be conducted. These tests are designed to ensure that all aspects of the metro system are functioning correctly and safely. After the comprehensive testing phase, a final safety assessment will be carried out, and a detailed report will be prepared.

    The completion of all these tests will pave the way for the Central Railway Board officials to approve the metro trains to start running on the Yellow Line. Once operational, this new route will feature a total of 16 metro stations, significantly improving access and convenience for commuters travelling between RV Road and Bommasandra.

    The introduction of this driverless metro train is a noteworthy development, aligning Bengaluru with global standards in metro rail technology. The trials of this locopilotless train, inspired by China's advancements in driverless metro technology, symbolize a step forward in the city's public transportation infrastructure.

    Residents and regular metro users are eagerly awaiting the official launch of the Yellow Line, which promises to reduce travel time and provide a more efficient mode of transportation. With the metro's expansion, Bengaluru is poised to offer better connectivity and a smoother commuting experience for its citizens.

    Last Updated Jun 14, 2024, 9:27 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Non-bailable warrant issued against former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa in POCSO case vkp

    BS Yediyurappa likely to be arrested by CID as court issues non-bailable warrant in POCSO case

    Bengaluru: PSDs to be installed for Namma metro along Pink, Blue lines vkp

    Bengaluru: PSDs to be installed for Namma metro along Pink, Blue lines

    Politicians allegedly put pressure on Karnataka govt to relieve actor Darshan from Renukaswamy murder case vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: Is Karnataka Govt under pressure from politicians to relieve actor Darshan?

    Bengaluru's first double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk-board to open for motorists from June 15 vkp

    Bengaluru’s first double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Silk-board to open for motorists from June 15

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP clears 1,259 unauthorized flex banners, registers 12 FIRs

    Recent Stories

    G7 Summit 2024: PM Modi arrives in Italy; what's on agenda? AJR

    G7 Summit 2024: PM Modi arrives in Italy; what's on agenda?

    NIA reveals Ballari terrorists plot to establish sleeper cells across India vkp

    NIA reveals Ballari terrorists plot to establish sleeper cells across India

    Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos] ATG

    Juhi Chawla reunites with her 'Ishq' co-star Aamir Khan on his mother Zeenat Hussain's birthday [Photos]

    Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying 45 bodies heads to Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh supervises vkp

    Kuwait fire tragedy: IAF aircraft carrying 45 bodies heads to Kochi, MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh supervises

    Petrol diesel price on June 14: How much it costs in YOUR city? AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 14: How much it costs in YOUR city?

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon