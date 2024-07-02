Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters: BMRCL begins signal testing on Yellow line, inauguration looms nearer

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is nearing the launch of the Yellow Line. After a successful trial run, BMRCL is conducting signalling tests using China's driverless metro technology on the 18.82 km stretch between RV Road and Bommasandra. Following all tests, Central Railway Safety Officers will approve the line for operation.

Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has exciting news for metro passengers. The much-anticipated opening of the metro's Yellow Line is nearing reality as significant progress is made in its final preparations.

BMRCL has recently completed the Yellow Line trial run and moved on to the crucial signalling test phase. This marks a significant milestone, bringing the metro closer to fully operational. The signalling tests are being conducted using China's driverless metro technology, showcasing advanced innovations in the metro system.



Bengaluru: Namma metro's driverless train on Yellow line begins trial run from RV Road to Bommasandra (WATCH)

Two weeks ago, BMRCL successfully ran a trial run of the pilotless train, which paved the way for the current signalling tests. These tests are being carried out in a phased manner to ensure a thorough and precise evaluation of the metro's systems. After completing signalling tests, telecommunications and electrical systems will undergo rigorous testing.



Bengaluru: BMRCL warns citizens against entering Yellow Line metro's viaduct due to electrification work

The test runs are being conducted on the 18.82 km stretch between RV Road and Bommasandra, covering the entire Yellow Line. This line features a total of 16 metro stations, each playing a crucial role in the network.

After all types of tests are completed, a comprehensive safety test will be conducted, followed by a detailed report submission. The final green light for metro operations will be given by Central Railway Safety Officers, ensuring all safety standards are met.

Latest Videos