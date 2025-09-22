Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Yellow Line, inaugurated by PM Modi, faced a technical glitch Monday evening, causing delays. The issue, originating at RV Road station, stranded passengers for approximately 40 minutes.

Bengaluru: Commuters on the recently inaugurated Namma Metro Yellow Line, connecting RV Road to Bommasandra, faced disruption on Monday evening due to a technical glitch. The issue was first detected at the RV Road station, leaving passengers stranded for around 40 minutes. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) later confirmed the technical fault. Many passengers expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates from metro officials. Train services on the Yellow Line have been running behind schedule since 7:00 PM, causing long waits at stations. As public outrage grew, BMRCL officially acknowledged the technical problem and assured commuters that services would resume soon.

BMRCL stated that the issue was expected to be resolved by 9:00 PM. Officials requested passengers’ cooperation and apologized for the inconvenience caused. Since its inauguration, trains on the Yellow Line initially ran every 25 minutes with three trains in service. A fourth train was later added, reducing wait times to approximately 19 minutes. The first train now starts at 6:00 AM on weekdays (6:30 AM previously) and 7:00 AM on Sundays. The last train departs from R.V. Road at 11:55 PM and from Bommasandra at 10:42 PM.

The Yellow Line was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offering much-needed metro connectivity to Electronic City and Bommasandra. The new line has helped ease traffic congestion on this busy route, allowing commuters to reach their destinations more quickly and reliably. Following its inauguration, the Yellow Line drew over 56,000 passengers on its first day. Despite the enthusiasm, commuters faced 25-30 minute waiting times at busy stations including Electronic City, Bommasandra, Jayadeva Metro, Konappana Agrahara, and Hebbagodi. Many called for more trains and improved seating facilities. Safety concerns were also raised, as platform screen doors promised by BMRCL were not yet installed. The Yellow Line trains featured digital display boards showing current, next, and previous stops, separate screens for announcements and advertisements, USB charging ports, enhanced CCTV surveillance, and improved handrails. Early observations indicated a 10-20% reduction in traffic congestion at Central Silk Board.