Bengaluru Metro washrooms at RV Road, Majestic, and MG Road stations are “horrible,” say commuters. Limited toilets, poor maintenance, and confusing layouts leave users frustrated daily across the metro network.

Bengaluru: Public infrastructure is meant to make urban life easier, but Bengaluru’s metro system seems to be falling short in one of the most basic areas, washroom facilities. A recent viral post on r/bangalore captured the exasperation of a commuter who described a harrowing experience searching for toilets across major metro stations, from RV Road to Majestic and finally MG Road.

The post highlights not just individual frustration but a broader failure in planning and accessibility. In a city that prides itself on being India’s tech hub, lakhs of commuters rely on the metro every day, yet something as fundamental as clean, accessible washrooms remains overlooked.

RV Road Metro Station Washrooms: Missing or Hidden?

The post read: “I recently got on at the RV Road station. Looked around for a toilet, none to be found. It seemed odd as RV road now is a busy station with the yellow line opening and all. You're telling me with all the infrastructure update that happened, noone cared to include a washroom in the plans? Guess I'll just hold it in for a while.Skip to me arriving at Majestic for a line change to purple. By this point the sense of urgency and had been steadily building up in my intestines. Not ideal.”

Another Reddit user later clarified:

“Rv road does have a washroom Its just that its hideous and u have to find for it ... its in between the escalator for going up to yellow line and the other side.”

This suggests that signage and accessibility are just as much of a problem as the lack of facilities themselves, making it frustrating for commuters to locate even the limited washroom facilities available at RV Road.

Majestic Metro: A Marathon for Relief

Things got worse at Majestic, the city’s busiest interchange. After following a large “TOILET ⬆️” sign, the commuter was forced to trek across the massive complex, only to discover a single latrine and one squatter toilet—both in poor condition.

Commuter wrote:

"I was thankful to be greeted with a big blue sign saying TOILET ⬆️ after making my way all the way up to the top level concourse, near the entry metal detectors/scanners. Cool! It'll be a quick walk! .... Or so i thought. I made my way through the entire damn metro complex all the way to the OTHER DAMN SIDE of this huge complex. Mind you, this was hell for an able bodied person in an emergency, not even counting a person with periods or even disabled individuals. And what did I see when I finally reached the damn place? A single latrine and a one squatter toilet. Rickety wooden doors and in high demand. This is it? Just two stalls is all for this massive, spanning interchange of a metro station with footfall ranging in the lakhs daily? Unbelievable, man."

Another user commented on the mismatch between the station’s scale and its facilities:

“I've observed this too, there's plenty of space to build more washrooms with emphasis on 'rooms' because those single squatters don't have enough privacy, feel like you are in the open. Raking taxes and then they give you a men's toilet like this. Can't even imagine how the women's stall is.”

MG Road: Confusing Layouts and Restricted Access

By the time the commuter reached MG Road, they were desperate but still determined to check for a washroom. What they found was signage pointing to a toilet located behind a restricted-access doorway, seemingly requiring commuters to pass through entry gates again.

This added another layer of confusion and frustration, leaving the commuter to conclude that washroom access in Bengaluru Metro is inconsistent at best and dysfunctional at worst.

Commuters Offer Suggestions

The viral post sparked a wave of responses, with fellow metro users sharing coping strategies.

One suggestion stood out:

“Bruh never go to a station with huge crowd. Always choose a non popular station if you have to use the restrooms. On your way get down in some random station and then catch the next train.”

While practical, this advice highlights a troubling reality: commuters are forced to plan bathroom breaks around station popularity rather than reliable facilities.

A Stark Contrast to Other Cities

The frustrated commuter compared Bengaluru’s metro with Chennai’s, noting that stations like Airport and CMBT have multiple washrooms, better signage, and improved accessibility. Even within Bengaluru itself, stations such as Cubbon Park were praised for having accessible washrooms and water filters, showing that good design is possible but unevenly applied.

The Larger Issue: Neglect of Basic Amenities

The anecdote sheds light on a glaring issue: while Bengaluru Metro has invested heavily in expanding its network and building modern infrastructure, it has neglected basic commuter needs. Toilets that are clean, accessible, and adequate in number should be a standard feature of any public transit system.

Until then, commuters may find themselves doing exactly what the Reddit user did—holding it in, running across giant complexes, or hopping off at smaller stations in search of relief.

User's Reaction

One frustrated commuter summed it up:

“Raking taxes and then they give you a men's toilet like this. Can't even imagine how the women's stall is.”

Another added: