    Bengaluru: BMRCL to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day; Here's how to get yours

    To facilitate travel for the Lalbagh Fruit and Flower Show, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation will offer return paper tickets on August 15, 17, and 18. Tickets, priced at ₹30 for trips from Lalbagh, will be sold at all stations until 8 pm at Lalbagh Metro. Tokens are not valid for return.

    Bengaluru Metro to issue paper tickets for Lalbagh Flower Show on Independence Day 2024 vkp
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 12, 2024, 3:58 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 12, 2024, 3:58 PM IST

    To ease travel for visitors attending the Lalbagh Fruit and Flower Show on Republic Day, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is introducing a return journey paper ticket system. The paper tickets will be available for distribution on August 15, 17, and 18, ensuring convenience for passengers.

    From 8 am to 6 pm on these dates, passengers can purchase paper tickets at all metro stations across the city. However, tickets will be available until 8 pm specifically at Lalbagh Metro Station. The fare for a trip from Lalbagh Metro Station to any other station between 10 am and 8 pm is set at a fixed rate of Rs 30.

    Bengaluru: Lalbagh flower show starts today; Check alternate traffic routes for vehicles here

    Travellers can use tokens, smartcards, and QR code tickets for the journey to Lalbagh Metro Station. For the return journey, only paper tickets, smartcards, and QR code tickets will be accepted, with tokens no longer valid. QR tickets should be purchased before the journey to avoid any inconvenience.

    Bengaluru rains: Late-night downpour causes widespread road flooding, traffic chaos across city (WATCH)

    On the occasion of Independence Day, the Lalbagh Fruit and Flower Show saw a significant turnout. A total of 68,148 visitors attended the show on this single day. The fourth-day attendance included 60,726 adults and 7,422 children, generating an entry fee revenue of Rs 42.32 lakh. The influx of visitors was high due to the holiday, with families flocking to the event.

    This year’s exhibition, themed 'Constitutional Sculptor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,' attracted large crowds to various sections of the park, including the glass house, rock, and lake areas. Many visitors were seen queuing up for tickets, capturing photos of the stunning flowers and other attractions. The traffic police had a challenging task managing the increased traffic in and around Lalbagh due to the large number of attendees.

