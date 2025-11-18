A Kadugodi man, BS Rajiv, was arrested for sending a hoax bomb threat email to BMRCL over his ex-wife’s long duty hours. Police launched a cyber probe, tightened up metro security, and sent the accused for mental evaluation at Nimhans.

In a bizarre incident that caused alarm across the city, Bengaluru police arrested a man for allegedly sending a bomb threat email to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (BMRCL), claiming he would blast a metro station if his ex-wife was forced to work overtime. The accused, BS Rajiv, a 50-year-old resident of Kadugodi, reportedly sent the email on 13 November, citing grievances over his ex-wife Padmini’s extended office hours. Authorities described the man as mentally disturbed, and he has been sent for a mental evaluation at Nimhans.

Arrest Following Hoax Email

Police detained BS Rajiv after BMRCL officials lodged a complaint with the Wilson Garden police station. The email, received at the BMRCL Shantinagar office, threatened to destroy a Bengaluru Metro station if his wife was subjected to additional work beyond regular hours. Rajiv reportedly identified himself in the email as a “terrorist” and claimed he was acting in protest against the alleged harassment of his ex-wife by metro employees.

Threat Details

According to police sources, the email read:

"If ever I come to know that your metro employees are torturing mentally my past divorced wife after duty hours, be careful, one of your metro stations gets blasted. I am also a terrorist, like a patriotic person against Kannadigas."

The message prompted serious concern for metro security, given that it is the first bomb threat issued to a metro station since Bengaluru Metro began operations.

Cyber Investigation and Security Measures

Following the complaint, a cyber investigation team was immediately deployed to trace the sender. Authorities are analysing IP addresses, email account information, and other technical data to verify the email’s authenticity and assess any potential risks. In response to the threat, security has been tightened across all metro stations in Bengaluru.

Mental Evaluation and Legal Action

BS Rajiv, described by officials as a mentally disturbed divorcee, was taken into custody and sent for a mental health assessment at Nimhans. Police confirmed that legal proceedings are underway, and the accused may face charges for sending a hoax bomb threat, a serious offence under Indian law.

First Bomb Threat in Bengaluru Metro History

This incident marks the first time a Bengaluru Metro station has received a bomb threat, sparking concern among commuters and officials alike. Authorities have assured the public that all necessary precautions have been taken to ensure passenger safety while the investigation continues.