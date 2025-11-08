A Bengaluru passenger was denied entry at Attiguppe Metro Station around 10:10 pm, despite official metro timings till 11 pm. The video of the incident has gone viral, sparking public outrage and questions about BMRCL’s operational discipline.

Bengaluru: A heated debate has erupted on social media after a passenger was reportedly denied entry into the Namma Metro station at Attiguppe around 10:10 pm, despite the official operational timings stating that services run until 11 pm. The incident, captured and shared online, has triggered outrage among commuters, many of whom questioned the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for failing to adhere to its own schedule.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Public transport users argue that if the metro operates until 11 pm, passengers should be allowed entry at least until the departure of the last train, rather than being turned away arbitrarily by staff. Many described the incident as an example of “mismanagement and lack of accountability,” adding that such actions tarnish the reputation of Bengaluru’s otherwise world-class metro system.

“The metro is meant to serve people, not inconvenience them,” one commuter wrote.

Others demanded that the BMRCL clarify whether the early gate closures are part of an official policy or simply an internal practice adopted for staff convenience.

Scroll to load tweet…

Confusion Over Closing Time Policy

The controversy stems from the fact that Namma Metro’s official website and station boards mention that train services run until 11 pm. However, several passengers have now reported that gates at certain stations, particularly during late hours, are closed well before that time, often without proper signage or announcements.

The Attiguppe incident has once again raised questions about whether passengers are being misled by unclear communication.

“Why display timings till 11 pm when the gates close 45 minutes earlier? Is this negligence or sheer apathy towards passengers who depend on the metro daily?” asked one angry commuter online.

Metro Staff’s Defence: “Less Crowd, Fewer Entrances Needed”

Following the viral post, some social media users came forward defending the metro staff, suggesting that the closure was part of a standard operating practice followed during off-peak hours.

Here’s how users reacted online:

One user commented: “After 10 only one gate will be opened as they have to relieve the employees and crowd will be less. It's a written rule if you commute to the Metro regularly. He could have simply used another entrance instead of making a scene here.”

Scroll to load tweet…

One more user commented: “Due to lesser crowd they have closed one entrance of the metro station, not the entire station. That's what he is conveying.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Another user commented: “It's same in most of the places. They will keep one of the entrances open. Even in Cubbon Park, they will close all except one entrance. It could be possible their employee shift is over and they think only one entrance is enough to manage less crowd at that time.”

Scroll to load tweet…

One more user said: “Dude, I commute daily and they’re following this for a very long time, though it is not notified officially. They’ll close one side after 10 pm and the other side is kept open until the last train timings. Don’t make any fuss out of it.”

Another commented: “In some metro stations, coming to one entrance and finding it closed, and then moving to the other, especially during the night, is dangerous and takes much time. Just because the metro staff want to go home early, lesser than their duty hours, it cannot be allowed to close all entrances.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Need for Clear Communication and Accountability

While some commuters understand the operational need to manage manpower and close less-used gates at night, many others say BMRCL must clearly communicate such policies to avoid confusion and public anger.

Some passengers note that even if operational procedures allow selective closures after 10 pm, proper signage, announcements, and real-time updates through the Namma Metro app could prevent such disputes.

Authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the Attiguppe incident, but commuters continue to demand greater transparency and adherence to published service hours.

As one frustrated passenger summed it up: “If the metro claims to run till 11 pm, it must ensure that passengers can enter till then. Anything less is a betrayal of public trust.”