Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion

    Bengaluru's metro system hit a milestone by carrying 700,000 passengers on a regular weekday, primarily along the Purple Line after its extension. This surge in commuters has led to traffic congestion, prompting discussions about running Green Line trains on this route.
     

    Bengaluru metro clocks 7 lakh passengers in one day post Purple Line expansion vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 13, 2023, 11:56 AM IST

    Bengaluru's metro system recorded an impressive milestone as it carried a staggering 700,000 passengers on August 11, marking the third day of full operation along the Purple Line. The Bengaluru Metro Corporation (BMRCL) typically witnessed such high passenger numbers only during cricket matches, weekends, or special occasions. However, it now caters to this significant volume of passengers even on regular weekdays.

    Before the full metro service extension between Challagatta and Whitefield, an average of 630,000 people commuted along this route. With the recent expansion, an additional 70,000 passengers are now utilizing the metro daily, particularly between Baiyyappanahalli and Whitefield. This surge in tech-savvy commuters has led to heavy traffic along the Purple Line.

    Bengaluru metro's purple line sees commuter surge on Day 1, peak hour woes shared

    On August 7, approximately 628,000 passengers travelled between KR Pura and Baiyappanahalli, as well as Kengeri and Challaghatta. The number skyrocketed to 701,455 on August 11. Previously, such a significant volume of passengers using the metro was an infrequent occurrence. BMRCL anticipates this number will reach 750,000 by the following week, and the necessary preparations have been made.

    The Purple Line is currently served by 33 trains, each consisting of six coaches, operating 180 trips per day. However, due to the surging passenger traffic, BMRCL officials are contemplating running some Green Line trains on this route. The uptick in passengers has resulted in congestion at the KR Pura station and Majestic, adding to the city's traffic woes.

    Last Updated Oct 13, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver vkp

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver

    Karnataka expects massive Rs 25,000 crore investment influx from the United States

    Karnataka expects massive Rs 25,000 crore investment influx from the United States

    Bengaluru gold heist: Robbers escape with 1kg gold, shop manager injured vkp

    Bengaluru gold heist: Robbers escape with 1kg gold, shop manager injured

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court vkp

    BBMP is the main enemy of Bengaluru: Karnataka High Court

    Bengaluru: BMTC boosts Namma Metro connectivity with feeder buses on Purple Line vkp

    Bengaluru: BMTC boosts Namma Metro connectivity with feeder buses on Purple Line

    Recent Stories

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th snt eai

    Fear No More: Conquering Paraskevidekatriaphobia on Friday the 13th

    TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case AJR

    BREAKING: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu gets anticipatory bail in Angallu 307 case

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Third umpire's Marcus Stoinis decision in SA clash prompts Australia to seek clarification

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver vkp

    Bengaluru woman cancels ride, shockingly receives nude photos from driver

    Turning fear into profit: The business of Friday the 13th superstitions snt eai

    Turning fear into profit: The business of Friday the 13th superstitions

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon